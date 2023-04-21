RACINE COUNTY — Drug Take-Back Day, an event hosted by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), takes place throughout Wisconsin on Saturday, April 22, and includes three sites in Racine County.
Drug Take-Back Day is a convenient way for residents to safely dispose of unwanted or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications. DHS urges residents to use the event as a way to fight the opioid epidemic and keep harmful materials out of the drinking water supply.
Among the items that may be disposed of are:
- capsules
- pills
- creams
- inhalers
- non-aerosol sprays
- ointments
- patches
- vials
Drug Take-Back Day locations and hours in Racine County:
- Mount Pleasant Police Department, 8811 Campus Drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Caledonia Police Department, 6900 Nicholson Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- South Shore Fire Department, 2801 89th St., Sturtevant, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Important information:
- Liquids must be in their original containers.
- Vape pens and e-cigarette devices are accepted with the batteries removed before placing in a collection bin.
- Pet medications are accepted.
- No illegal drugs.
To learn more about Drug Take-Back Day and information from DHS about the safe disposal of unwanted or expired medications, visit the information page on the DHS website.
