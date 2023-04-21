RACINE — In honor of Earth Day, Racine Interfaith Coalition (RIC) has announced the launch of its newest task force: The Environmental Justice Task Force.

RIC, a nonprofit organization, is made up of 26 congregations or affiliates who are united in the belief that the inherent value of every individual and our shared obligation is to create a fairer, more equitable, and

more just community.

Environmental Justice Task Force mission

The Environmental Justice Task Force will work to combat eco injustices facing the community.

“I’m excited to help reach our task force goals to defend all forms of life on earth by building relationships with other environmental groups and all who are interested in promoting eco-justice,” says RIC co-president Linda Boyle.

This includes poor and marginalized communities who have been exposed to hazardous waste, resource extraction, and additional land uses from which they do not receive benefits, per RIC.

Impacting Wisconsinites across the state is lead poisoning. Unfortunately, lead poisoning disproportionately targets children in Racine.

If lead poisoning in children was eliminated, the state would save $7 billion in costs for medical treatment, special education, crime, and juvenile delinquency according to the 2014 DHS Report on Childhood Lead Poisoning in Wisconsin.

The Rights of Nature movement

The Rights of Nature movement, another focus of this task force, believes that human beings are meant to live in a community with the other living things on the earth.

“We, and all other creatures, are happiest and most able to thrive when we approach the natural world with respect,” says the release.

The RIC Environmental Justice Task Force welcomes anyone who is interested in helping eradicate eco-injustices.

Racine Interfaith Coalition Task Forces

The mission of RIC is to “inspire and mobilize faith-based congregations to address issues of economic and social injustice through education, advocacy and community organizing.”

A large way in which the RIC fulfills its mission is through different Task Forces. More information on these Task Forces can be found here.

Task Forces through RIC: Immigration Task Force

The Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism (BCDR) Task Force

Transformational Justice Task Force

Turn up the Vote Task Force To learn more visit the non-profit’s website or contact Linda Boyle at 262-488-5245 or email lindaboyle1@gmail.com. More updates can be found on Facebook.