Obituary for Erik Arnold ‘Arnie’ Froode

January 28, 1926 – April 13, 2023

Erik Arnold “Arnie” Froode passed away at his residence in Caledonia on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Erik Arnold “Arnie” Froode

Arnie was born in Racine to the late Erick and Esther (nee: Johanson) Froode after they immigrated to the United States from Sweden. He graduated from Washington Park High School and enrolled in additional classes at Racine Vocational School and MATC in Milwaukee. He served his country during World War II in the Army Signal Corps in Italy. On June 28, 1947, Arnie married his high school sweetheart, Carol Marie Yerdon at Messiah Lutheran Church. Carol preceded him in death on July 8, 2006.

Arnie was employed as an apprentice pressman for 10 years at Western Printing Co. and another 10 years as a lithographer for Mode Air Card Co. in East Troy, Wis. He was instrumental in beginning the printing department of Royal Publishing Inc. of Racine and retired after 25 years as President and General Manager.

Arnie enjoyed woodworking, gardening and traveling with his wife. He and Carol were Charter Members of Circle Eight Square Dance Club of Racine. He was the last surviving lifetime member of Messiah Lutheran Church, where he served as Sunday School Teacher and Superintendent, Treasurer, and in many other capacities. He was a member of the Lutheran Men of America Bowling League, senior men’s golf at Johnson Park, and a long-time driver for Meals on Wheels.

Arnie is survived by his sons, David (Dianne) Froode of Cathlament, Wash., and Mark Froode of Wautoma, Wis.; grandchildren, Erica (Ben) Deleeuw, Nicole Froode, Tara Froode, Shane (Aaron) Gray, Blake (Jen) Froode, and Parker Froode; 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; nephews and nieces, Jim and Carla Wilks, Scott Olsen, Cathy McDowell, Mike and Connie Suwalski, John Froode, Debbie (Mike) Lelo, Dale and Linda Sedlock, Bob and Cindy Oxley, and Joe and Michelle Palmer; special friends, Theresa Rothenberger, Sheri Apple, and Kathy King. In addition to his wife and parents, Arnie was preceded in death by his son, Paul Stanley Froode; brother, Roy Froode; sister, Violet Bullis.

Services

Services for Arnie will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 4 p.m. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 3 p.m. until the time of service. Arnie will be laid to rest in the family plot in West Lawn Memorial Park, 9000 Washington Ave., Racine, at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023. Memorials may be donated to one’s favorite charity in Arnie’s name and memory.