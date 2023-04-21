Obituary for James David Oberholtzer

October 23, 1959 – April 11, 2023

James David Oberholtzer, 63, passed away on April 11, 2023.

James David Oberholtzer

James was born on Oct. 23, 1959, to Barbara “Bonnie” Jensen in Racine, Wis. James most recently resided in Ohio. He previously lived in Colorado. James would often visit his family in Racine, Wis., for family events.

James was a musician and lead guitarist for the band “The Late Show” for 22 years and worked in the music industry for a total of 45 years. He was known by family and friends as an amazing cook and pursued his love for cooking by working at TCP Food Service and Fortvall Pizza. He did odd jobs for several years and enjoyed doing maintenance work for others. James was also a big Denver Broncos fan and enjoyed cheering them on in his free time.

James had many loving family members and friends. He will be deeply missed by his mother, Bonnie Jensen; his dearest friend, Kim; niece, Heather (Nim) Joshi; nephew, Josh Joshi; brother, Jeffery (Sue) Oberholtzer; sister, Laura Bergevain; and dear friends: Brian and Lynn Halbur, Joshua Anderson, Jim and Mary Lou Nielsen, Scott Matkus, and Kevin Mailburger.

James is preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter and Ella Jensen; and sister-in-law, “Bobbie Joe.”

Services

A celebration of James’ life will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Bethania Lutheran Church.

James’ family would like to extend a special thank you to the Mount Pleasant Police Department for their service and deep care.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of James David Oberholtzer, please visit the Wilson Funeral Home Sympathy Store.