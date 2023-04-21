Obituary for James ‘Jim’ Ralph Brehm
April 7, 1948 – April 12, 2023
James “Jim” Ralph Brehm of Racine was born on April 7, 1948, and passed away shortly after turning 75. He died at home on April 12, 2023, after a battle with cancer.
Jim served our country with the United States Marines, surviving a violent tour in Vietnam, the memories of which caused him to suffer PTSD. He did receive an honorable discharge.
Jim became a draftsman and was employed with Snap-On tools in Kenosha. He developed his drafting skills, becoming a senior designer with the company. He finished his career having contributed as an inventor, designer and craftsman with his name on more than a dozen patents. His dedication to his work led to him making quality electric and air tools that help to keep our nation running.
In his leisure time, Jim enjoyed playing golf with his buddies from Snap-On. He liked good food and playing cards with his family. Jim had a passion for both professional and local sports teams with photos and memorabilia spanning more than 50 years.
Jim is survived by his brothers, Mike and Tony of Racine, and sisters, Kathy, of Kona, Hawaii, and Betty, of British Columbia, Canada. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Gertrude (nee: Becker) Brehm.
Services
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, at St. Edward Church, 1401 Grove Ave. Military honors will follow.
Brother, we love you and pray that:
“The Lord bless and keep you, that the Lord makes his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you. That the Lord turn His face toward you and give you peace.”Numbers 6:24-26 NIV
Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.
