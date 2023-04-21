Obituary for Judith Ann Christianson
May 17, 1944 – April 14, 2023
Judith Ann Christianson, age 78, a resident of Racine, died Friday, April 14, 2023, at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.
Judith was a graduate of Washington Park High School and The University of Wisconsin-Madison. She was a member of the Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church.
Services
No services are planned at this time.
Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.
