May 17, 1944 – April 14, 2023
Judith Ann Christianson, age 78, a resident of Racine, died Friday, April 14, 2023, at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.

Judith was a graduate of Washington Park High School and The University of Wisconsin-Madison. She was a member of the Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church.

Services

No services are planned at this time.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

