Obituary for Miguel A. Zamora

December 15, 1963 – April 18, 2023

Miguel A. Zamora, 59, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Miguel was born on Dec. 15, 1963, in Geneva, Ill. to Miguel Morales and Ophelia Zamora Mendez. He graduated from Wells High School in Chicago. Miguel was employed at Poclain Hydraulics. He was a handyman who enjoyed working around the house.

Miguel A. Zamora

In his free time, Miguel enjoyed a good meal, and watching Chicago sports. He loved listening to salsa music, especially his favorite artist, Frankie Ruiz.

Above all else, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Miguel will be deeply missed by his wife, Gloria Garcia; children, Evelyn Zamora, Miguel Zamora Jr., Gloria Zamora, Leticia Zamora, Angela (Kevin) Karasti, Nicole (Tim) Nesbit, Alisha Zamora, Carlos Zamora, and Michael Zamora; grandchildren, Demani, Zailise, Jordine, Aiden, Alexander, Elijah, Angelina, Matthew, Benjamin, Ariel, Tommy, Brandon, and Emma; siblings, Andre, Angelo, Manuel Zamora, Mario Mendez, and Margarita (Angel) De La Cruz; and other nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.

He goes on to be reunited with his mother, Ophelia Zamora Mendez; and grandmother, Frances Zamora Millan.

Services

Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, April 24, 2023, at noon. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Miguel will be laid to rest at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to his niece Reina and her girls, for the frequent visits.

