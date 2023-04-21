WAUKESHA, Wis. — ProHealth Care Inc. announced plans Friday to build a new clinic at the west corner of Highway 36 and Highway 164 in Waterford.

ProHealth Care is a non-profit healthcare system based in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

ProHealth Care offerings

A single-story, 17,745-square-foot building, the facility will have 17 examination rooms, three treatment rooms, a rehabilitation gym, and a covered patient drop-off area. The clinic will also offer laboratory and imaging services, physical therapy, and occupational health services.

“We are excited to build a new clinic in Waterford and look forward to offering more space and additional services to meet the community’s needs,” said Kelly Cramer, ProHealth Medical Group operations director.

The clinic team will include physicians, advanced practice providers, registered nurses, medical assistants, physical therapists, lab technicians, X-ray technologists, and support staff.

Construction on the new clinic will begin this fall and will be completed in the fall of 2024. The new Waterford location will replace the current primary care clinic in leased space at 790 Cornerstone Crossing.