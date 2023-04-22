Obituary for Debora Ann Lanouette

April 20, 1958 – April 13, 2023

Debora Ann Lanouette, age 64, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Elkhorn, Wis., on April 20, 1958, the first of four children of Svend and Marion Heinisch.

Debora attended Catholic Memorial High School and earned her BS and Masters in criminal justice. On June 13, 1998, she was united in marriage to Daniel Lanouette Sr. Debora was employed for a number of years bartending for Paradise West. She had a love for frogs, butterflies, and puzzles, and above all, she treasured time spent with her family, especially her grandkids and friends. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her children, Jason Thomaschaske, Nichole Frey Fairchild, Cassie Wenthur, and Daniel J. Lanouette Jr.; stepdaughter, Taylor Lanouette; grandchildren, Bridget, Eric, Kaylee, Grayson, Alexander, Makylah, Amelia, Justice, and Sadee; her mother, Marion (Ralph) Heinisch-Clark; siblings, Derrick (Deana) Heinisch, David Heinisch, and Deanne (Bradley) Lindeman; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to her husband, Daniel, she was preceded in death by her father, Svend.

Services

A celebration of Debora’s life will be held on Thursday, April 27, starting at 4 p.m. at the Uptown Pub & Grill, 1510 Junction Ave. in Racine.

Memorials to The Alzheimer’s Association or one’s favorite charity have been suggested. Flowers or cards can be sent to the family at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank all the staff at A Plus Just Like Family (1108 Illinois Ave.) for their loving and compassionate care of Debora.