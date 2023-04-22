Obituary for Jean Carol Johnson

December 15, 1937 – April 16, 2023

Jean C (McMeans) Johnson, 85, went home to be with our Lord and Savior, on Sunday, April 16, 2023. She passed very peacefully, holding the hands of her daughter, Marcy, and her grandson, Jason.

Jean Carol Johnson

Jean was born on Dec. 15, 1937, in Newberry, Mich., to the late Charles and Jeanette McMeans. Jean was united in marriage to Gordon Vosz in 1955. They had two children, Terri Alana and Marcy Lee.

Jean enjoyed working at Briggs and Stratton, in Milwaukee for many years. Later in life, she followed her heart and became a nurse. She worked at Southern Wisconsin Center, caring for the developmentally disabled. After 20+ years at SWC, she retired so that she could take care of her aging mother at home.

Jean was a kind, caring and giving woman, who dearly and deeply loved her family unconditionally. She has always had a big generous heart of gold. Her faith in Christ gave her strength and courage. She found comfort and peace in meditation and prayer. She was very proud to be an active member of the Union Grove First Assembly of God Church and will be missed by her brothers and sisters in Christ.

Jean had a passion for gardening, and her favorite place to be was working in one of her many beautiful gardens. Jean loved and cared about the welfare of all creatures great and small, but she especially adored her kitties.

She was truly a beautiful person inside and out, and she will be forever missed by her daughter, Marcy Strom, grandson, Jason Witheril, and her two great-granddaughters, Alizabeth and Amara. She is further survived by her two brothers, Edward and Jerry McMeans. Jean is preceded in death by her daughter, Terri Witheril, sisters, Teen and Francis, and brothers, Patrick and Michael.

Services

A Memorial service will be held at the First Assembly of God Church in Union Grove, Wis., on Thursday, April 27. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. with the service following at 6 p.m.

Online condolences for Jean Carol Johnson to www.sturinofuneralhome.com.