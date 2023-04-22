RACINE — The 14th Annual International Peeps® Art Exhibition at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., has officially announced the PEEPles Choice Award.

RAM is pleased to announce this year’s PEEPles Choice Award winner is Peeps Toy Shop by artist Lynn Proeber from Muskego, Wis.

PEEPles Choice winner, “Peeps Toy Shop,” was done by artist Lynn Proeber from Muskego, Wis. – Credit: RAM

Museum visitors throughout the 11-day show were invited to vote for their favorite creation—naming one popular artwork worthy of the coveted PEEPles Choice Award. After tallying 2,118 votes were cast for this artwork.

This award joined the list of award winners that were selected by RAM prior to the exhibition opening. This included Jean Wells who took home the Golden Peep Award for the Adult Division. Read about the winners online.

This piece will remain on display at the RAM reception desk through Saturday, May 27.

The RAM 14th Annual International Peeps Art Exhibition was made possible in part by Peeps Patrons: Action Law Offices, S.C., Art Metals Studio, Buckets Pub, Inc., Charles H. Constantine, Evelyn’s Club Main, Mark and Karen Fairbanks Tom and Cheryl Foley, Ann Henkes, Laura Kapitan, Kewpee, Cherie Lyford, Katie Martinson, Northern Lights Gallery, Carol Preston, Kathy Simon, Mark Thomas James and Karen Walker, Jim and Cherry Wardrip, and Nancy E. Wheeler. RAM also thanks Peeps Prize Providers: City of Racine Mayor’s Office, Lisa Englander, and Hot Shop Glass.

