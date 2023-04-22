Obituary for Robert Edmund Pilot

February 8, 1935 – April 14, 2023

Robert Edmund Pilot went to be with the Lord on April 14, 2023. Robert was born in Chicago on Feb. 8, 1935, to Sophie and Edmund Pilot. His grade school days were spent in Chicago where he began his lifelong love of the Chicago Cubs. The family moved to Wisconsin Dells where he attended high school and helped his parents run Sunset Lodge on the Wisconsin River.

Robert Edmund Pilot

He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point where he met his future wife, Mary. They were married in Ripon, Wis. in 1960. Robert began his teaching career back in Chicago and then went on to Sheboygan Falls, Wis., then to Oregon, Wis., and finally to Kenosha, where he taught science at McKinley Junior High School until he retired. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Family and friends were very important to Robert and he enjoyed being with them for holidays and special events. His travels took him throughout the United States and many countries around the world. He enjoyed downhill skiing, fishing and hunting. Nothing made him happier than being in the mountains, hunting with his two boys.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Mary, of 62 years; sons, Edmund (Merrill) and Steven (Carrie); grandchildren, Nicole (Joseph), Cody, Lindsay, and Carson, and many friends.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave. in Racine. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be in the church from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 27.

The family would like to thank ProMedica Hospice for their compassionate dedication, the staff at Ascension for their years of attentive care, and the caregivers at Senior Helpers for their thoughtful concern.

In lieu of flowers memorial remembrances can be made to St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave., Racine, WI 53403, or a charity of your choice.