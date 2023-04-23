RACINE — Lovingkindness Homes, which includes Lovingkindness Transitional Services Inc. and Lovingkindness AFH LLC is ready to embark on its next adventure.

They will continue to serve Racine by providing safe, affordable, and quality all-inclusive living environments to those in need. However, they now have a larger place to call home and are expanding their business model.

They acquired the office space at 509 Rapids Drive, Suite 305, in Racine, Wis. in March 2023.

“The space is larger, supporting the staff and community where clients will be able to attend seminars, (and) get help with specific needs by appointment. The new location also accommodates the growth of both businesses and allows for expanding the areas of vitally needed support for the community,” reads the release.

About the companies

Lovingkindness Transitional Services Inc.

Lovingkindness Transitional Services Inc. is dedicated to providing assistance to low-income individuals transitioning from homelessness into housing.

The business aims to be a bridge to resources in housing assistance, employment, education resources, transportation assistance, counseling resources, clothing, and food as needed.

“We believe everyone deserves to be treated with integrity, dignity, and respect regardless of their situation,” reads the release.

Plans are for Lovingkindness Transitional Services Inc. to introduce annual community events, workshops and other training on various topics.

Lovingkindness AFH LLC

Under the same umbrella, Lovingkindness AFH LLC provides safe affordable housing to vulnerable individuals in the community through rental housing, transitional housing and adult care homes.

Lovingkindness AFH LLC is driven to be another solution to housing in the community to reduce and prevent homelessness. Clients consist of low-income, formerly incarcerated, aged-out foster youth and adults with disabilities.

This business has obtained certification as Minority-Owned Business Enterprise (MBE) and Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE).

Together, these organizations are doing business under the name Lovingkindness Homes.

Two celebrations, one goal

To celebrate the kick-off of their new endeavor, a Grand Opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the new office space.

The community is welcome to join Executive Director and Owner, Lakesha Davis, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 28. Joining her will be Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce (RAMAC), which will facilitate the celebration.

After the ceremony, light refreshments will be served.

In addition, on April 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be a continuation of the Grand Opening celebration where staff and board members will be present. Those with questions may attend and converse with these individuals about services that will be provided.

Davis overcame homelessness, now on a mission to serve

Lakesha Davis – Photo courtesy of L. Davis

Davis is a force of nature in the community. She is a successful businesswoman of color who has experienced firsthand the harsh world of homelessness as a single mom with young children.

She has made it her mission to bring dignity and hope to marginalized communities who have been left in the dark to fend for themselves.

Davis is overfilled with happiness knowing this space will allow her to invite the community to receive services and education. This space will also help to uplift consumers as they will know that this facility and its providers care about them and the community.

To learn more about Lovingkindness businesses, visit www.lovingkindnesshome.com and www.lovingkindnesstsrvc.org.