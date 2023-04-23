MOUNT PLEASANT — The Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. Susan Lonergan was last seen leaving the area around the 6100 block of 16th Street at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday.

According to the police department, she was walking eastbound on 16th Street toward Highway 31, also known as Green Bay Road.

Lonergan is a resident of The Gardens of Mount Pleasant per Susan’s family.

“I’m still not sure how it happened. From what I know, she was taking her daily walk and never returned,” per Lonergan’s niece, Jessika Solis.

Lonergan is a white female, approximately 5’9″ tall and 175 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hat, a gray jacket with a hood, and walking with a purple walker.

“She’s very friendly and well-known… She’s very friendly and vulnerable. She wouldn’t hurt a fly. And it is scary not knowing where she is at,” said Solis.

Lonergan has memory loss and may be unable to find her way back to her residence.

According to her niece, Lonergan is a recent stroke survivor.

Lonergan’s description Name: Susan Lonergan

Address: The Gardens of Mount Pleasant

Age: 51

Gender: Female

Race: White

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 175 pounds

Hair color: Gray

Eye color: Blue

Clothing: Gray hat, gray jacket with hood, purple walker

Cognitive: memory loss

Personality: friendly, vulnerable Last Seen Date: April 22, 2023

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Around the 6100 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, Wis., walking eastbound on 16th Street towards Highway 31 If You See Lonergan If you see Susan Lonergan, please contact Racine County Communications Center at 262-886-2300.

Information about the Mount Pleasant Police Department can be found online. For records, investigations, administration, or voicemail contact 262-884-0454. Visit the department at 8811 Campus Dr. in Mount Pleasant.