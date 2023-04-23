The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of April 22 – 28

Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clicking the button below will take you to the events page on the Racine Public Library’s website. Click here to register for an event at the Racine Public Library

Library News

Techmobile Covering Bookmobile Stops

The Techmobile will be replacing the Bookmobile at its usual stops while the Bookmobile is under maintenance. For the full schedule of stops, please visit the Racine Public Library online.

Materials Grant Received from Lois Lenski Foundation

The Racine Public Library received a $2,500 grant from the Lois Lenski Covey Foundation to purchase children’s materials for the Techmobile. The funding provided enabled the library to purchase 331 children’s books.

Are you interested in the Techmobile visiting your event or organization? If so, visit RacineLibrary.info/request.

Seeking Donations for Spring Book Sale

The Friends of the Racine Public Library are seeking donations of books, movies, video games, toys, board games, puzzles, and other items for their upcoming spring book sale to support the library. To learn more about what items are accepted, visit the Racine Public Library online. (Note that books older than ten years are being accepted through April 29.)

Call for Vendors — Lunch Break at the Library 2023

At Lunch Break at the Library, food trucks park in the circle of Library Drive throughout the summer to sell to library visitors. This year’s Lunch Break runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday from May 24 through Sept. 6. If you’re interested in bringing a truck to participate during any of these dates, get in touch with us by April 24 at 262-636-9170, Pam.Preisler@RacineLibrary.info or Evelin.Garcia@RacineLibrary.info.

Library Merch Sale

Online orders are 10% off in March and April if you use the code “tenpercent.” To wear your library love on a hat, shirt, tote bag or other merch, visit the Racine Public Library store online.

Kids

Lapsit Storytime

Monday, April 24 | 10-10:20 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Introduce your child to the library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes with Miss Ali and Miss Carrie.

No registration is required.

Tuesday Tales

Tuesday, April 25 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Listen to stories, sing songs, and join in some easy activities.

No registration is required.

Family Storytime with Miss Gail

Wednesday, April 26 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for music, motion and fun as we explore some of Miss Gail’s favorite stories. Her unique storytelling style captures children’s minds and hearts, creating an inclusive space for everyone to interact.

No registration is required.

Musical Storytime

Thursday, April 27 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Sing, wiggle and dance with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No registration is required.

Spring Booksale – Friends of the Racine Public Library

Thursday, April 27 | noon-6 p.m. – Early access for Friends members

Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Open to the public

The Atrium and The Lee Room – 1st Floor

Shop thousands of books, movies, music albums, art, toys, games and more. All items are in good condition and generously discounted. The Friends accept cash, check and credit card. All proceeds support the Racine Public Library.

While April 28 and 29 are open to the public, April 27 is an early access date for members only. You can become a member online by visiting RacineLibrary.info/friends, or you can sign up at the library during the sale. The membership cost is as low as $10 for individuals or $15 for families and lasts a year.

No registration is required.

“We Are the People”: Ri’ana Johnson Author Visit

Saturday, April 29 | 1-2:30 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Kenosha author Ri’ana Johnson presents “We Are the People” — her first published book — alongside an empowerment workshop. Ri’ana (ree-ah-nuh) Johnson is a local teacher who has loved reading and writing since she was four years old and also manages the Recycled Flowers Blog.

Registration is recommended.

LEGO Club

Saturday, April 29 | 1-3 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

We’re bringing out our LEGO collection! Build and play whatever you imagine. No need to bring your own — the library will provide all the bricks you need. Children under seven are asked to have a caretaker present during the program.

No registration is required.

Coding Classes: Scratch 101

Saturday, April 29 | 2-3 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Grades 3+

Get started on your coding journey. We’ll walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch, an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

Cancellations:

3D Printing 101 for April 22, 2-3 p.m. has been canceled. The next session will be on May 13, 2-3 p.m.

Tweens & Teens

Photography 101

Monday, April 24 | 5-7 p.m. | The Atrium – 1st Floor & Downtown Racine

Have you ever wanted to learn the basics of photography? Join Community Powered as they cover what you need to know about location, phone settings and more. Today, we’ll take photos at familiar downtown Racine locations, weather allowing. Feel free to bring any device you’d like to gain experience in, from your phone to a DSLR camera.

Registration is required.

Teen Game Night: Crack the Case

Wednesday, April 26 | 5:30-6:30 p.m. | TeenScene – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Our game tonight is like if Sherlock Holmes could only ask “yes or no” questions to solve cases, and if Watson brought candy for when the mystery is solved. See you there!

No registration is required.

Thoughtful Words: The Power of Poetry

Wednesday, April 26 | 6-8 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | 16+

Ayesha Montgomery’s poetry workshop will uplift and energize you through the power of spoken word. Workshops include poetry readings, writing sessions and chances for you to share your work. Materials and refreshments will be provided. Registration is recommended, but drop-ins are welcome.

Registration is recommended.

Spring Booksale — Friends of the Racine Public Library

Thursday, April 27 | noon-6 p.m. — Early access for Friends members

Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Open to the public

The Atrium and The Lee Room – 1st Floor

Shop thousands of books, movies, music albums, art, toys, games and more. All items are in good condition and generously discounted. The Friends accept cash, check and credit card. All proceeds support the Racine Public Library.

While April 28 and 29 are open to the public, April 27 is an early access date for members only. You can become a member online by visiting RacineLibrary.info/friends, or you can sign up at the library during the sale. The membership cost is as low as $10 for individuals or $15 for families and lasts a year.

No registration is required.

Spring Gardening Classes for Beginners: Intro to Vegetable Gardening

Saturday, April 29 | 11 a.m.-noon | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Instructor: Vijai Pandian, Horticulture Extension Educator

Are you new to gardening or wondering where to start? Join this intro to vegetable gardening that offers tips on site selections, amending soil, building raised beds, when to plant outdoors and post-planting care practices.

Registration is required.

“We Are the People”: Ri’ana Johnson Author Visit

Saturday, April 29 | 1-2:30 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Kenosha author Ri’ana Johnson presents “We Are the People” — her first published book — alongside an empowerment workshop. Ri’ana (ree-ah-nuh) Johnson is a local teacher who has loved reading and writing since she was four years old and also manages the Recycled Flowers Blog.

Registration is recommended.

LEGO Club

Saturday, April 29 | 1-3 p.m.

The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

We’re bringing out our LEGO collection! Build and play whatever you imagine. No need to bring your own — the library will provide all the bricks you need. Children under seven are asked to have a caretaker present during the program.

No registration is required.

Coding Classes: Scratch 101

Saturday, April 29 | 2-3 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Grades 3+

Get started on your coding journey. We’ll walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch, an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

Cancellations: 3D Printing 101 for April 22, 2-3 p.m. has been canceled. The next session will be on May 13, 2-3 p.m.

Adults

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, April 24 | 1-3 p.m. | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Photography 101

Monday, April 24 | 5-7 p.m. | The Atrium – 1st Floor & Downtown Racine

Have you ever wanted to learn the basics of photography? Join Community Powered as they cover what you need to know about location, phone settings and more. Today, we’ll take photos at familiar downtown Racine locations, weather allowing. Feel free to bring any device you’d like to gain experience in, from your phone to a DSLR camera.

Registration is required.

Senior Paint ‘N’ Sip Tea

Tuesday, April 25 | Noon-2 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Adults 55+

Sip coffee while painting a scene with the guidance of our staff artist, Ken. April’s scene features a wintery bridge overlooking a lighthouse.

Registration is required.

Cutting the Cord: From Cable to Streaming

Tuesday, April 25 | 5-6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

We’ll tell you everything you need to know about disconnecting from traditional cable and getting started with streaming services.

Registration is required.

Seasonal Screams Book Discussion

Wednesday, April 26 | 5:30-6:30 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor

Do you like horror? Are you ready to discuss books both ghastly and frightening? Join our book discussion as we explore books from the horror genre, suggested by participants. You can find the reading list at RacineLibrary.info/suggestions. Please email rebecca.Leannah@RacineLibrary.info if you need a copy of the next book.

No registration is required.

Thoughtful Words: The Power of Poetry

Wednesday, April 26 | 6-8 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | 16+

Ayesha Montgomery’s poetry workshop will uplift and energize you through the power of spoken word. Workshops include poetry readings, writing sessions and chances for you to share your work. Materials and refreshments will be provided. Registration is recommended, but drop-ins are welcome.

Registration is recommended.

Spring Booksale — Friends of the Racine Public Library

Thursday, April 27 | noon-6 p.m. — Early access for Friends members

Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Open to the public

The Atrium and The Lee Room – 1st Floor

Shop thousands of books, movies, music albums, art, toys, games and more. All items are in good condition and generously discounted. The Friends accept cash, check and credit card. All proceeds support the Racine Public Library.



While April 28 and 29 are open to the public, April 27 is an early access date for members only. You can become a member online by visiting RacineLibrary.info/friends, or you can sign up at the library during the sale. The membership cost is as low as $10 for individuals or $15 for families and lasts a year.

No registration is required.

Retro Anime Night

Thursday, April 27 | 6-8 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor

Revisit classic anime from the 80s, 90s and beyond. Come watch (and discuss) your favorites, or even discover something new. Popcorn and water will be provided, but feel free to bring your own non-alcoholic refreshments.

No registration is required.

Spring Gardening Classes for Beginners: Intro to Vegetable Gardening

Saturday, April 29 | 11 a.m.-Noon | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Instructor: Vijai Pandian, Horticulture Extension Educator

Are you new to gardening or wondering where to start? Join this intro to vegetable gardening that offers tips on site selections, amending soil, building raised beds, when to plant outdoors and post-planting care practices.

Registration is required.

“We Are the People”: Ri’ana Johnson Author Visit

Saturday, April 29 | 1-2:30 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Kenosha author Ri’ana Johnson presents “We Are the People” — her first published book — alongside an empowerment workshop. Ri’ana (ree-ah-nuh) Johnson is a local teacher who has loved reading and writing since she was four years old and also manages the Recycled Flowers Blog.

Registration is recommended.

Ayuda Tecnica

Available by appointment | Racine Public Library

Obtenga ayuda técnica con su teléfono, tableta o computadora totalmente gratis. Cuando llame pregunte por Brianna o deje un mensaje de voz. 262-619-2560.

Registration is required.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.