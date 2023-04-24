2023 Racine Founder’s Rotary Post Prom Motorcade Schedule

RACINE —Racine Founder’s Rotary Post Prom is set for May 20. Information about the motorcade process and seating at the Racine County Fairgrounds is now available.
According to the Racine Founder’s Rotary, changes to this year’s motorcade procession have been made to improve safety.
On the organization’s Facebook page, Racine High Schools Post Prom – World’s Best Prom, they announced the starting locations for some schools will differ from their home schools.
2023 Post-Prom Motorcade Schedule
The schedule below is an estimated time of departures and arrivals. Early arrivals or delays could occur due to traffic and construction.
|School
|Departure location
|Staging at Departure Location
|Departure Time
|Red Carpet Arrival
|Union Grove High School
|Union Grove High School
|5 p.m.
|5:45 p.m.
|6 p.m.
|St. Catherine’s High School
|Roma Lodge
|5:20 p.m.
|5:50 p.m.
|6:25 p.m.
|Park High School
|Park High School
|5:40 p.m.
|6 p.m.
|6:40 p.m.
|Horlick High School
|Horlick High School
|5:50 p.m.
|6:20 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|R.E.A.L High School
|R.E.A.L High School
|6:50 p.m.
|7:15 p.m.
|7:30 p.m.
|The Prairie School
|R.E.A.L High School
|6:50 p.m.
|7:15 p.m.
|7:45 p.m.
|Racine Lutheran High School
|TBD
|6:50 p.m.
|7:15 p.m.
|8 p.m.
|Walden III High School
|Racine Country Club
|7:25 p.m.
|7:40 p.m.
|8:15 p.m.
|Case High School
|Case High School
|7 p.m.
|7:55 p.m.
|8:30 p.m.
Watching prom
Whether attending in person or watching from home, keep in mind early arrivals and or delays could occur. This should be taken into consideration no matter how you participate.
In-person viewing
People are welcome to watch the red carpet in person. Those wishing to do so must purchase seating in the VIP bleachers.
Tickets for the VIP bleacher seating will be available soon. This is the only way, according to the Racine Founder’s Rotary, that people will be able to view the motorcade at the event.
“We recommend students (and bleacher guests) carpool. Not only is it safer when returning to Racine but it also helps shorten the motorcade lines, ensuring we can get all guests into the event as quickly as possible,” stated the post. “Buses, limos, etc have always been fun modes of transportation for students and helps with this initiative.”
At home
Not planning to head out to the Racine County Fairgrounds? Watch the seniors enter on the red carpet live on My24 Milwaukee or on TV.
More information about the post-prom can be found online.
Schools
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. For more K-12 and college education news, check out our Schools section. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.