2023 Racine Founder’s Rotary Post Prom Motorcade Schedule

RACINE —Racine Founder’s Rotary Post Prom is set for May 20. Information about the motorcade process and seating at the Racine County Fairgrounds is now available.

According to the Racine Founder’s Rotary, changes to this year’s motorcade procession have been made to improve safety.

On the organization’s Facebook page, Racine High Schools Post Prom – World’s Best Prom, they announced the starting locations for some schools will differ from their home schools.

Photo credit: Racine High Schools Post Prom – World’s Best Prom Facebook page

Watching prom

Whether attending in person or watching from home, keep in mind early arrivals and or delays could occur. This should be taken into consideration no matter how you participate.

In-person viewing

People are welcome to watch the red carpet in person. Those wishing to do so must purchase seating in the VIP bleachers. Tickets for the VIP bleacher seating will be available soon. This is the only way, according to the Racine Founder’s Rotary, that people will be able to view the motorcade at the event. “We recommend students (and bleacher guests) carpool. Not only is it safer when returning to Racine but it also helps shorten the motorcade lines, ensuring we can get all guests into the event as quickly as possible,” stated the post. “Buses, limos, etc have always been fun modes of transportation for students and helps with this initiative.” The VIP viewing section for the 2018 Post Prom. – Credit: Racine High Schools Post Prom – World's Best Prom Facebook page

At home

Not planning to head out to the Racine County Fairgrounds? Watch the seniors enter on the red carpet live on My24 Milwaukee or on TV.

More information about the post-prom can be found online.