RACINE — The Racine Police Department (RPD) wants Kia and Hyundai vehicle owners to be aware of the significant increase of these models occurring theft in the City of Racine.

According to the department, over the past few months theft and attempted theft has occurred more frequently during overnight hours.

“Numerous apprehensions of offenders have been made yet the problem is growing,” reads the release.

Targeted Kia and Hyundai models

Kia Forte, Soul, Sorento Kia models: Forte, Soul and Sorento – All Kia images courtesy of Kia website Hyundai Elantra, Sonata, Accent Hyundai models: Elantra, Sonata and Accent – All Hyundai images courtesy of Hyundai website

The main Kia models being damaged and or stolen are Kia Forte, Kia Soul and Kia Sorento. In addition, the main Hyundai models being damaged or stolen are Hyundai Elantra, Hyundai Sonata and Hyundai Accent.

Owners of Kia and Hyundai vehicles are encouraged by the police department to use an anti-theft device. For example, (The Club) is an anti-theft wheel locking system that can be used. Other suggestions include parking vehicles in garages, in well-lit areas and/or an area under obvious surveillance.