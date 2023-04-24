RACINE — A familiar face in area educational circles will have a new gig at the end of June – and she won’t have to go too far in the process.

Dr. Susan Savaglio-Jarvis, who currently is the principal at St. Rita Catholic School in Caledonia, has been appointed as the next president of Siena Catholic Schools of Racine by Archbishop Jerome Listecki, according to a press release issued last week.

Savaglio-Jarvis will begin her new role on July 1. She replaces retiring President Brenda White, who will leave the post on June 30.

“On behalf of (Listecki), the search committee, the Board of Trustees and the Board of Directors, I am thrilled to announce Dr. Savaglio-Jarvis as Siena’s next president,” Robert Miller, chairperson of the Siena Catholic Schools of Racine Board of Directors, said in the release.

“We sought a leader who would continue the faith-based, forward-thinking leadership of Brenda White to carry Siena through its first decade and beyond. Sue’s firsthand knowledge of Siena Catholic Schools as a principal, as well as her vast wealth of experience both as a leader and an educator, will continue to strengthen and propel Siena forward.” Savaglio-Jarvis will oversee seven schools within Siena Catholic Schools of Racine, which was formed in July 2017, according to its website. Schools under the Siena umbrella are John Paul II Academy (4K-8th grade, 2023 Northwestern Ave., Racine), Our Lady of Grace Academy (4K-8th, 1435 Grove Ave., Racine), Racine St. Catherine’s High School (9th-12th, 1200 Park Ave., Racine), St. Joseph (4K-8th, 1525 Erie St., Racine), St. Lucy (3K-8th, 3035 Drexel Ave., Racine), St. Rita (3K-8th, 4433 Douglas Ave., Racine) and St. Sebastian STEM Academy (3K-2nd, 3030 95th St., Sturtevant).

“As a life-long educator I am honored to continue my time with Siena Catholic Schools as its next president,” Savaglio-Jarvis said. “I want to sincerely thank Archbishop Listecki, our Board of Trustees and Board of Directors, the search committee and Brenda White for entrusting Siena’s next phase of leadership to me.

“In my time as principal at St. Rita, it was clear that our school families are passionate about faith formation, strong academics, and the tight-knit community they’ve cultivated.

“I am excited to work with the faculty, staff, parents, and students of Siena’s other six schools, continuing the good work that has been done to strengthen Catholic education in greater Racine.”

Savaglio-Jarvis, a Kenosha native, has a long history in education with the Kenosha Unified School District that dates back to 2005.

Savaglio-Jarvis has extensive background in local education

Dr. Susan Savaglio-Jarvis

During her time with KUSD, she served as superintendent for seven years, two years as assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, principal at Bradford High School and assistant principal at Tremper High School.

She also has held educational leadership roles as an elementary and middle school principal and a middle school assistant principal in Tempe, Ariz., where she earned her bachelor of arts degree in physical education, a master of arts in education and administrative certificate and a doctoral degree in administrative leadership and supervision from Arizona State University.

Savaglio-Jarvis currently serves on the Board for St. Joseph Catholic Academy of Kenosha, as well as the Education Committee of Siena’s Board of Directors. She is the past president of the Closing the Achievement Gap Consortium for the State of Wisconsin and has spent a significant portion of her career focusing on curriculum development, diversity work and educational leadership development.

A member of numerous professional organizations, she completed the National Certification Program for School Superintendents, AASA in 2020, was awarded the United Way Partner of the Year Award for Teaching, Inspiring, and Encouraging Kenosha County Children (2018), was the 2017 Signature Award recipient on behalf of KUSD for Exemplary Support of the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, received the Phi Delta Kappa Leadership Recognition Award in 2012 and was the 1991 Arizona Middle School Physical Education Teacher of the Year.

She also has developed and implemented many programs locally and has presented for numerous professional organizations at the local, state, and national levels.

“I could not be more pleased with Sue’s appointment as Siena’s next president,” White said in the release. “While I knew that the transition would be bittersweet for me, I have full confidence that Siena will thrive under Sue’s presidency.

“Siena Catholic Schools is in excellent, capable hands with Sue’s collaborative leadership style, incredible experience and her unfailing Catholic faith.”