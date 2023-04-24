RACINE — This April’s Virtual BONK! event will be held on Saturday, April 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Central time. The event will be held on Zoom webinar and streamed on Facebook Live at the BONK! Facebook page. Curated and hosted by the BONK! team, BONK! will feature poets James Gordon and Justin Grimbol as well as musician Naomi Marie. For more information and the Zoom link, visit https://bonkseries.org.

Featured Artists

Poet Justin Grimbol

Naomi Marie Musician

Poet James Gordon

About Virtual BONK!

BONK! exists to bring healing, justice, equity, joy, connection, and quality of life to the Racine community and beyond, through a variety of educational and community-building initiatives, including a world-class performing arts series. This series showcases poets, writers, musicians, filmmakers, and all sorts of talent in between. Founded in the fall of 2008, the BONK! series has been running with an event every month for over thirteen years now and is made possible by The Racine Public Library, the Racine Community Foundation, the Osborne and Scekic Family Foundation, the Friends of the Racine Public Library, and Olde Madrid restaurant.

For more information about Virtual BONK!, you can visit the BONK! website, contact Alex Reilly at 262-989-2930 or email them at contact@bonkseries.org.

