Obituary for Frank and Jean Valasek

Jean: 1933 – November 29, 2022 Frank: 1933 – March 15, 2023

Our beloved parents, Frank and Jean, passed away after 68 years of marriage in Oak Creek, Wis. Jean, 89 passed away on Nov. 29, 2022, and Frank, 89, followed her in death four months later on March 15, 2023. They both struggled with illness over the last year, but they lived full and happy lives.

Frank and Jean Valasek

Jean was born in 1933 in Mitchell, S.D., to Howard McNary and Marie Hall. Frank was born in 1933 in Fullerton, Neb., to Joseph Valasek and Isabella Podraza.

Frank and Jean met at South High School in Omaha, Neb. They graduated high school in 1951. Jean went to Nursing school and Frank joined the Air Force.

Married on Dec. 26, 1953, Frank and Jean would go on to raise five children. Jean worked at St. Luke’s Hospital until 1976 and then worked at McHenry Hospital until 1985 when she retired from nursing. Frank worked for the Department of Defense Contract Audit Agency for his whole career.

They loved to travel the country with their family in the old station wagon. Later in life, they split their time between their lake home and being snowbirds in Texas. They also became international travelers and enjoyed the world.

They were preceded in death by their parents, several brothers and sisters, daughter, Terri Kohnke, son, Michael Valasek, daughter-in-law, Mary Lou Valasek, and grandson, Ryan Rohde.

They are survived by two daughters, Jeanne Valasek and Ginger Rohde (Terry), one son, Steve Valasek (Mary), eight grandkids: Chris Valasek, Jessie Ratter, Nikki Valasek, Katie Kumar, Jake Valasek, Elizabeth Rohde, Sean Rohde, and Daniel Rohde; and nine great-grandkids: Taylor Massey, Riley Ratter, Ellie Kumar, Chloe Massey, Reese Massey, Ollie Ratter, Louise Valasek, Lydia Ratter, and one more on the way.

Services

A joint service will be held for Frank and Jean at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Aug. 4. A small celebration of life will follow the graveside service. Please contact one of the family members for more details of the service.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Integrity Funeral Services.