RACINE — Members of the Racine Police Department (RPD) and Racine Fire Department (RFD) were surrounded by family and friends, as the first responders played in the first annual “Guns and Hoses” basketball game.

Zach Brenner tries to block the ball as Aaron San Juan looks for a Racine Fire teammate to pass it to. – Credit: Emma Widmar The teams RPD, or the “Guns,” sported blue jerseys. Their mascot for the event was a pig. RFD players, the “Hoses,” were sporting red shirts. Their mascot was a Dalmatian. The game took place in the fieldhouse at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive, on April 22. “In all service fields, police and fire, EMS, nurses, teachers, it becomes exhausting after a while. At some point, your mental health starts to take a toll. The idea of this game is to have a competitive, yet friendly inner city game between us to raise the morale,” said Officer Travis Brady. While not the first time the departments have joined together, this was the official kick-off of the “Guns and Hoses” basketball game tradition. Ofc. Brady Brenner watches the game from the RPD bench. – Credit: Emma Widmar

The Guns Officer Zach Brenner shoots at the 3-point line. – Credit: Emma Widmar Playing for RPD were the following officers: Zach Brenner

Brady Brenner

Bryce Spaulding

Jared Kosmala

Jermainne Pumphrey

Colin Powell

Gabrielle Hood

Brinelle Nabors

Thill Bennett

Aiden Belcher Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson was also on the squad. RPD was coached by Investigator Tonya Scarvers. Officer Caleb Mckenzie of RPD helped assist with announcing the basketball game. The Hoses Racine Fire goes up for a 3-point shot. – Credit: Emma Widmar Playing for RFD were the following: Battalion Chief Bedros Ohanian

Captain Craig Ford

Lieutenant Dave Nagl

Lieutenant Brian Turczynski, Lieutenant Enrique Trevino

Driver Operator Sam Fuucile

Driver Operator Scott Runkle

Private Jacob Robers

Private Charlotte Fernandez

Private Aaron San Juan

Private Luke Toutant

Private Caitlin Roucka

Private Sammy Smith The Dalmatians were coached by Player/Coach Captain Chavan Smith and Division Chief Josh Weber.

Volunteers made it possible

While off the clock, first responders came together for a game of basketball. In doing so, numerous volunteers helped to make the event possible. The national anthem was sung by active duty US Navy Senior Chief Bennie Clark from Great Lakes Naval Station. Jesse Booker, the announcer for the Horlick Rebels, announced the game. Racine Fire looks to pass the ball during the “Guns and Hoses” basketball game. – Credit: Emma Widmar

In addition, Pastor Tylre Butler and Hope City Church arranged a food truck to be present at the event. This offering was a part of Hope Week, a commitment to service work that the church makes yearly. This week, they are completing 35 different service projects, totaling over 100 hours of community service work.

Living out their “In the city, For the city” mission, members of the church were at the event supporting first responders.

US Navy Senior Chief Bennie Clark orders from Double B’s BBQ food truck. Hope City Church provided free meals for first responders at the event. – Credit: Emma Widmar In addition, Double B’s BBQ out of West Allis was present during the game, providing food for purchase. The church showed its support by providing free meals to Racine Police officers and Racine Firefighters who were in uniform at the game.

“There’s a lot of sacrifices that they make. We have a lot of first responders as part of our Hope City family, so we get it, and anytime that we can just love on them, show them support, it really helps keep everybody unified and together,” said Damica Bell, Executive Director of Administration & Connection for Hope City Church.

Families were able to tackle a thirty-foot long by twelve-foot tall obstacle course bounce house in addition to rooting for their favorite officers and firefighters on the court.

Racine Fire huddles during a timeout. Racine Police won the “Guns and Hoses” basketball game. – Credit: Emma Widmar Friends and family of the Racine Fire and Police Departments were invited to watch the “Guns and Hoses” basketball game. It was closed to the public. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Police win Ofc. Brady plays defense at the 1st annual “Guns and Hoses” basketball game on April 22. – Credit: Emma Widmar The police took home the win against the fire department. The final score was 71 to 33. However, the event was bigger than basketball, it provided an outlet for first responders and allowed family, friends, and coworkers to unite together. The “Guns and Hoses” (RPD and RFD) enjoyed playing as much as their family and friends enjoyed watching them on the court. In years to come, RPD and RFD hope to welcome the public and make it an even more community-centric event. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Racine County Eye | Local News (@racinecountyeyelocalnews)