Obituary for Joseph D. D’Acquisto

October 16, 1940 – April 17, 2023

Joseph D. D’Acquisto, 82, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Joseph was born in Racine on Oct. 16, 1940, to Daniel and Angela D’Acquisto. He was a lifelong resident of Racine. Joe was employed at American Motors for over 30 years.

Joseph D. D’Acquisto

He was an amazing cook and loved food of all kinds. Joe liked to go fishing, shopping, watching westerns, and going on Casino trips. He enjoyed socializing with his friends playing cards and cribbage. Most importantly he cherished the time spent with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Mary Beth (Geno) Miller, Joe (Julie) D’Acquisto, Jane (Randal) Detert and Diana D’Acquisto, Mya Kondrat and Stacey Kondrat Rogers, who he loved as his own daughters and grandchildren, Sara (Troy) Faber, Erin (Lenny) Langbecker, Casey (Charlie) Duerr, Kristin (Gavin) Burbey, Daniel (Jenni) D’Acquisto, John and Jeffrey Detert, Annie Mae Plachetka, Bella and Heidi Rogers, 15 great-grandchildren, sisters Angeline Marano and Beatrice Welz. Joe is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his companion of over 25 years, Janet Kondrat, siblings, Anthony (Marilyn) D’Acquisto, Ada (Edward) Scheuerman, Grace (Nicholas) D’Acquisto, Sam (Joan) D’Acquisto, and Josephine Literski, and brothers-in-law Frank Marano and Paul Welz.

Services

A memorial gathering will be held for Joe at the Purath-Strand Funeral Home on Saturday, April 29 from 9 until 11 a.m. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Inurnment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery on Highway 32.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph D’Acquisto, please visit the Purath-Strand Funeral Home Heartfelt Sympathies Store.