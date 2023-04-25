Mother’s Day is coming up on May 14, but now is the time to get prepared and find your loved one a gift they not only won’t forget but also one that they will cherish dearly.
Finding the perfect gift for mom – the person who has given you everything – can be a challenge.
Whether that person is the one who gave you life, someone who stepped up during a time of need, a parental figure, or just a monumental individual who you want to recognize on Mother’s Day, there is a gift for that person that honors who they are to you, right here in Racine.
In Racine County, local businesses offer memorable gifts that will make your mother feel special, appreciated and celebrated. In this Mother’s Day gift guide, show love to your mom by exploring these five businesses in Racine County.
1. Uncorkt
Being a mom can be a tough job. She’s listened to you whine, and now, it’s time for Mom to enjoy a bottle or two of wine.
This Mother’s Day at Uncorkt, shoppers are welcome to browse the selection of premade gift baskets available in-store in Downtown Racine at 240 Main St.
Custom baskets for Mother’s Day are available at 15% off the normal retail price. In addition to getting a gift for mom that is already wrapped and ready to go, for only $5, Uncorkt will deliver the basket to anywhere in Racine.
Explore what this business has to offer by visiting its website.
2. Art Metals Studio
Moms tend to be selfless individuals and give to others much more than they give to themselves. This Mother’s Day, Art Metals Studio has various pieces of jewelry that are available for purchase.
The Jewelry Gallery and Studio feature award-winning locally and nationally-recognized jewelry makers. They offer an extensive natural-colored gemstone collection, beautiful natural diamonds, and custom work in precious and exotic metals.
The following two pieces they are highlighting in honor of Mom are:
- Original petite triangle pendants grouping sapphire and diamond ($395-$745)
- Riveted earrings, featuring a pear shape, black pear, gyro lava bead, and a heart layout ($385-$495)
Learn more about the other pieces they have available by connecting on their website.
3. Enhanced Health & Body
Want to help mom reach their health goals? Enhanced Health & Body can help all moms, no matter what their body looks like, achieve a body they love.
This local business provides non-invasive treatments, services, packages, and products that can help anyone reach their desired health and body goals.
Enhanced Health & Body is Located at 5605 Washington Ave., Suite 8, Room B, in Mount Pleasant.
This Mother’s Day, owner Brandi Driggers welcomes all moms to explore her services as she knows what being a mom is like. She is Certified Health Coach and Body Sculptor and a mom to three boys.
Read her story on her website.
4. Anodyne Massage & Body
A trip to the spa just may be what momma needs this Mother’s Day.
Anodyne Massage & Body is located at 4900 Spring St. Suite #101 in Mount Pleasant. While conveniently located off of Green Bay Road, Mom may feel like they’re in paradise when receiving services from Desiree Lazcon.
Lazcon is a Body Contouring/Sculpting Specialist and Licensed Massage Therapist, in addition to being the owner of the business.
A variety of services are available to help mom’s stress melt away. Learn more on their website.
5. Exceptional EveR After
This Mother’s Day, local businesses Exceptional EveR After is offering a coupon for those who want to give their mom a gift that is glamorous.
Owner, Eve Thielen, offers multiple services including permanent cosmetics. This Mother’s Day is a great time to treat Mom to time at the salon.
The coupon can be used at Exceptional Ever After, 4060 N Main St # 103 until May 31. It is good for permanent eyeliner and eyebrows, and eyebrow microblading. Examples of Eve’s work can be found online.
For more about this local business visit their website.
