Finding the perfect gift for mom – the person who has given you everything – can be a challenge.

Whether that person is the one who gave you life, someone who stepped up during a time of need, a parental figure, or just a monumental individual who you want to recognize on Mother’s Day, there is a gift for that person that honors who they are to you, right here in Racine.

In Racine County, local businesses offer memorable gifts that will make your mother feel special, appreciated and celebrated. In this Mother’s Day gift guide, show love to your mom by exploring these five businesses in Racine County.