Obituary for Naomi F. Gutkowski

September 8, 1938 – April 17, 2023

Naomi F. Gutkowski, 84, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Ascension Franklin.

Naomi was born in Oconto on Sept. 8, 1938, to the late Harley and Sylvia (nee: Modrow) Groll.

She graduated from South Milwaukee High School in 1956. In 1968, Naomi was married to Leonard Gutkowski and worked for over 30 years in the accounting department at Sears. She and Lenny enjoyed fishing and camping up in Wautoma where they eventually moved after retirement. Sadly, Lenny preceded her in death on Aug. 11, 2018. Naomi spent her final years living with her daughter, Terri, and son-in-law, Vince and enjoyed doing puzzles of all kinds and being around her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Terri (Vincent) D’Alie, Doreen (Kenneth) Fink, Leonora (Gordon) Moffett, and Robert (Lisa) Guerard; grandchildren, Cody Larson, Andrew Molbeck, Travis Fink, Dustin Gutkowski, Gordon Moffett, Jr., Cody Moffett, Kathleen Moffett, Jacob Guerard, Nathan Guerard, Matthew D’Alie and Michael D’Alie; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Jackie Garrett; nieces, Carol (Jose) Esteves, Mary Lewkowski, Tracy (Chris) Zielinski, and Kimberly Lee.

In addition to her parents and husband, Naomi was preceded in death by her sister, June Lewkowski.

Services

Funeral Services for Naomi will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove. Inurnment will follow.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Naomi Gutkowski (Groll), please visit the Purath-Strand Funeral Home Heartfelt Sympathies Store.