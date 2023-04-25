Obituary for Reynaldo ‘Rey’ Hudson

December 20, 1951 – April 17, 2023

Reynaldo “Rey” Hudson, affectionately known as Rey, slipped away quietly on Monday, April 17, 2023, at his home. He was the eldest of three children, born to the union of Earlean (nee Lambert) and James Hudson, Jr. on Dec. 20, 1951, in Racine, Wis.

Reynaldo “Rey” Hudson

Rey was highly intellectual and was educated by the Racine Unified School District. His witty sense of humor coupled with his incredible genius made him popular among many. He loved cooking and translated that passion into an opportunity to work in the hospitality and restaurant industry. He was exceedingly kind and particularly gentle – rarely ever making a fuss. Rey was also exceptionally neat and took pride in his presentation. You could never catch him without his clothes freshly pressed with deep creases down the center of his pants.

He enjoyed watching his favorite shows on HGTV, Discovery Channel, and Bounce TV. Rey liked all types of music genres but enjoyed jazz and 70s R&B best. You could often find him bobbing his big, bald head and tapping his feet to a good song. He was the family’s child whisperer and loved caring for his grandsons and many nieces and nephews.

Rey survived a lengthy battle with addiction – finally facing his strongholds head-on and with tremendous courage. He harnessed that same strength to fight prostate cancer and successfully completed his course of treatment while keeping a smile and working introspectively. Most importantly, Rey attended church service on Resurrection Sunday, April 8, 2023, and rededicated his life to the Lord. His death – although unexpected – was met with peace and assurance that he is in a better place.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his only son, Morrell Thomas of Minneapolis, Minn.; his two grandsons, Morrell Jr. and Matthew Thomas of Southaven, Miss.; his sisters, Marilyn and Michelle, both of Racine; one uncle, Nathan (Bettye) Jackson of Racine; three aunts, Deborah (Steve) Gardner of St Paul, Minn., Delilah (Larry) Hall of Cartersville, Ga., Alnita (Elmer) Johnson of Racine; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Rey is further survived by lifelong friends, Johnny Ray Davidson, and William “Bim” Campbell, special cousin, Arthur (Motor) Booker, special uncles, Nathan Jackson and Larry Hall, ex-wife, Florence Hudson, and longtime friend, Tammy Robinson.

Rey was preceded in death by his parents, James Hudson Jr., and Earlean Lambert; sister, Marrietta Hudson; brother, James Hudson III; paternal grandparents, James and Gertrude Hudson; maternal grandparents, Odesta Lambert and Leoma Jackson, Reverend Nasree and Winnie Jackson; special niece, Autumn Ford, and many others whom we remember in our hearts.

Services

A Memorial Service celebrating Rey’s life will be held at noon on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, with Bishop LL Kirby officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.