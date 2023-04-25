Robert Charles Serwin passed away after a short stay in hospice on April 12, 2023. He was 90 years old. The family is deeply saddened by his death. Robert was born to Polish immigrant parents on Sept. 21, 1932, in Milwaukee.

Robert was married to Lenore Goede in November 1959. They went on to have five children: Karen Hunnicutt, Sharon Atkinson, Christi Sperka, Daniel Serwin, and Kenneth Serwin.

Robert Charles Serwin

Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Lenore Serwin, and his second wife of 19 years, Dorothy Wagner-Serwin. His significant other, Carol Zielinski, was at his side for the last 16 years.

Robert was a proud Army veteran having served as a PFC overseas in the 1950s. Robert worked at Allis Chalmers as a machinist in both the transformer and tractor divisions for 30 years. He had a variety of extra jobs throughout his life including working at Miller Brewery, parking cars at County Stadium, crossing guard for the grade schoolers, bartending, umpiring, and lastly, working in maintenance at the hospital in Racine.

Robert was a true Wisconsinite. He enjoyed watching the Packers, Brewers, Badgers and Bucks. Packer and Brewer games were regularly attended. He enjoyed the north woods and fishing for Northerns, Walleye and panfish. He loved playing golf and did so until his back failed him. At that point, he spent endless hours watching it on the golf channel.

Over the years, Robert enjoyed going on cruises with family and friends. He loved taking vacations and attending family functions. He reveled in being the patriarch of such a large family. He never turned down a good meal and would go out to eat often. Everything to Robert was “tastee!”

His legacy will carry on forever, reminding us that kindness and integrity are essential. Always taking the high road when emotions escalated. He has touched many with his kind spirit. He would love to be remembered as a good, kind man. God’s grace has relieved his pain. May he rest in peace with the Lord.

Services

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., Racine. Visitation at the church will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of mass.