Obituary for Carl H. Monefeldt

July 22, 1954 – April 17, 2023

Carl H. Monefeldt, 68, passed away at home on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Carl was born on July 22, 1954, to Glenn and Joyce (nee: Degarmo) Monefeldt. He was united in marriage to Michelle “Mickey” Peterson on May 11, 1974, at Bethania Lutheran Church, where they were both members.

Carl was a graduate of Washington Park High School, Class of 1972. He worked as a painter for the State of Wisconsin Southern Wisconsin Center, retiring in January 2015. He was a member and former vice president of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, Local 108.

Carl was a Boy Scout and Scoutmaster for Troop 274. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the cabins in Three Lakes. He was an avid reader of books – banned and otherwise.

Carl will be missed by his wife, Mickey; son, Peter (Melinda Kusters) Monefeldt; daughter, Kathleen Monefeldt; and sister, Karen (Ron) Wampole. He is further survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, family members, dear friends, and fur friends, Frankie, and Kida.

Carl is preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Joyce Monefeldt, and parents-in-law, John and Agnes Peterson.

Services

A Life Celebration for Carl H. Monefeldt will be held at Infusino’s Banquet Hall on May 6, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. – Come as you are. Drop in for a while, or stay till the end.

A special heartfelt thank you to Dr. Brooke Esteves, The Cancer Center at All Saints, and the Interventional Radiology Department at Ascension.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.