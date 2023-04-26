Obituary for Carl H. Monefeldt
July 22, 1954 – April 17, 2023
Carl H. Monefeldt, 68, passed away at home on Monday, April 17, 2023.
Carl was born on July 22, 1954, to Glenn and Joyce (nee: Degarmo) Monefeldt. He was united in marriage to Michelle “Mickey” Peterson on May 11, 1974, at Bethania Lutheran Church, where they were both members.
Carl was a graduate of Washington Park High School, Class of 1972. He worked as a painter for the State of Wisconsin Southern Wisconsin Center, retiring in January 2015. He was a member and former vice president of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, Local 108.
Carl was a Boy Scout and Scoutmaster for Troop 274. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the cabins in Three Lakes. He was an avid reader of books – banned and otherwise.
Carl will be missed by his wife, Mickey; son, Peter (Melinda Kusters) Monefeldt; daughter, Kathleen Monefeldt; and sister, Karen (Ron) Wampole. He is further survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, family members, dear friends, and fur friends, Frankie, and Kida.
Carl is preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Joyce Monefeldt, and parents-in-law, John and Agnes Peterson.
Services
A Life Celebration for Carl H. Monefeldt will be held at Infusino’s Banquet Hall on May 6, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. – Come as you are. Drop in for a while, or stay till the end.
A special heartfelt thank you to Dr. Brooke Esteves, The Cancer Center at All Saints, and the Interventional Radiology Department at Ascension.
Obituary and photo courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.
Local News
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.