RACINE COUNTY — A five-hour “saturation enforcement initiative” by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies resulted in 115 traffic stops last Wednesday (April 19), according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The event involved 25 squads, including eight from the Sheriff’s Office, plus vehicles and personnel from the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Burlington Police Department and the Waterford Police Department. The patrols targeted areas of Racine County that have experienced numerous traffic crashes. Law enforcement officers were focused on speeding, reckless driving, distracted driving and other related moving violations.

Saturation enforcement initiative numbers

During the five-hour period, officers made stops that led to:

91 citations

103 warnings

3 misdemeanor arrests

2 warrants served

1 probation and parole check

5 assisted motorists

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said the initiative was aimed at improving overall roadway safety.

“Far too often, irresponsible drivers recklessly endanger the lives of everyone else in the community,” he said. ”This behavior cannot be tolerated – you will be stopped, and you will be issued citations. Given the success of these saturation patrols, I can assure you that law enforcement will be conducting more of these deployments in the future.”