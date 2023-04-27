Black Restaurant Week: 15 Businesses to celebrate in Racine

RACINE —Black Restaurant Week is being celebrated now until April 30 as a way to cherish and celebrate the flavors of African American, African, and Caribbean cuisine across the nation.
During this week, community members are encouraged by the founders of Black Restaurant Weeek to discover Black-owned restaurants and culinary businesses in their communities.
Black-owned businesses in Racine add to the community’s diversity, create opportunities, and work towards closing the racial wealth gap, all while boosting the economy in Racine, which is home to nearly 80,000 people.
Supporting businesses owned by a person of color is vital to helping generate community-wide support for those of minority groups.
By participating, the Racine community acknowledges the contributions made by Black business owners in the community and helps support their endeavors to be successful.
In addition to dining at a Black-owned establishment, these businesses are locally owned. Supporting these restaurants is also a boost for Racine’s economy.
How to participate
This week, people are encouraged to participate by visiting Black-owned and operated eateries.
Extend additional support by using social media to share one’s experiences at these restaurants, cafes and/or bakeries. Leaving a review, liking or following a business on social media can be extra ways to show support for these small businesses.
Black-owned restaurants
In Racine, there are numerous businesses owned and operated by Black owners. The list below highlights restaurants, bakeries or other food-related establishments in the community that are owned by Black individuals.
|Black Owned Restaurants
|Location
|Aminahs 509
|1644 Washington Ave.
|Bonifide Nutrition
|409 6th St.
|DellaMaChris Bakery
|Inside BePlush, 300 Main St.
|Dragon Pitt BBQ
|1501 Washington Ave.
|Golden Chicken
|3523 16th St.
|Island Jam
|3408 Douglas Ave.
|Kami Krocker LLC
|Pop-up location only
|Market on Main
|433 Main St.
|Mrs. Betty’s Kitchen
|327 Main St.
|PJ’s Supper Club
|1327 Washington Ave.
|Smok’d on the Water
|3 5th St.
|TaejaVu’s on Main
|240 Main St.
|Taste Of Soul 262
|501 6th St.
|The Main Project & Cafe
|1014 State St.
|Yogi’s Pud’n
|1505 Washington Ave.
Culture and the arts
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a rich culture section with arts & entertainment, food, shopping and more. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.