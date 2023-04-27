Black Restaurant Week: 15 Businesses to celebrate in Racine

During this week, community members are encouraged by the founders of Black Restaurant Weeek to discover Black-owned restaurants and culinary businesses in their communities.

PJ’s Supper Club

Black-owned businesses in Racine add to the community’s diversity, create opportunities, and work towards closing the racial wealth gap, all while boosting the economy in Racine, which is home to nearly 80,000 people.

Supporting businesses owned by a person of color is vital to helping generate community-wide support for those of minority groups.

By participating, the Racine community acknowledges the contributions made by Black business owners in the community and helps support their endeavors to be successful.

In addition to dining at a Black-owned establishment, these businesses are locally owned. Supporting these restaurants is also a boost for Racine’s economy.