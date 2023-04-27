Sold Out: Case High School 'Food Truck Adventure' highlights culinary students

RACINE— Culinary students took the public on a “Food Truck Adventure” at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., on April 26 to showcase their culinary skills.
The first event of its kind offered at the school was well received by the public as 275 tickets were made available for pre-purchase. The event sold out prior to April 26.
“It’s really nice because it means that communities can come together,” said Lilith Reading.
Reading is a member of the “Federal Crime Rolls” team about what the community’s support means to her.
The money from the event goes back into the Academy of Business & Culinary Arts. The Food Truck Adventure was their Senior Capstone Project.
At the event, the students worked in nine different groups to present the community with a wide variety of cuisine.
“It’s allowing them to show their creativity to the public,” said Chef Erica Buskirk, Culinary Arts Educator. “Honestly, food has always been a passion of mine. The kids I have, they have a passion for it too.”
Students are learning the importance – and the fun – of collaborating with one another to accomplish a common goal.
“I like the idea of being creative,” said Reading. “This shows what everyone is thinking. Plus, we work as a team.”
Food Truck fun and fare
Buskirk, also known as Chef E has had these students under her wing for three years.
Preparation for the Food Truck Adventure took off in the second semester. This included creating the recipes, marketing and business plans, and finalizing all of the details.
“If one person doesn’t know how to do it, even in different teams, we’ll still come back, we’ll just help them get their way,” Reading said about working together for the Food Truck Adventure.
While the food wasn’t served out of trucks, the Food Truck Adventure was set up to mimic the fun and quick interactions that often occur when picking up food at a food truck.
Tables were lined up in the cafeteria, one after another, to resemble a food truck festival. The nine teams put their own twist on classics to offer the community original food truck fare.
Xander Marsh loved the diversity of the event.
“Honestly, just the idea itself. I’ve always loved taste-testing all different foods. Actually, I got to taste this for the first time today. It was amazing,” said Xander Marsh, speaking of the Birria El Ray team’s ramen and short ribs dish.
“And other people get to do that too,” he added.
The teams
Offered at the event by each team were:
• Demeters: Gyro smash burger, pickled red onions, lemon tzatziki ranch
• R.E.M.N.: Tostada, chicken tinga, refried beans, lettuce, cilantro lime sour cream, green sauce
• Federal Crime Rolls: Philly steak, provolone, kimchi, wrapped in a yeast roll
• El Asador: Taco, carne asada, mango salsa, avocado sauce
• Smokin Grub: Smoked pork loin, bacon, jalapeno corn coleslaw, honey, and barbecue drizzle
•Hanoi Subs: Bahn Mi, Vietnamese pork belly, pickled vegetables, sriracha mayo, crunchy baguette
• Birria El Ray: Ramen, birria broth, short rib, cilantro, onion, avocado, quesadilla cheese
Wrappers Delight: Lettuce wrap, teriyaki chicken, water chestnuts, carrot, bell pepper
• Stacked: Green chili shredded pork, Canadian bacon, sliced pickle, muenster and pepper jack cheeses
“There’s not really a leader, we’re just all cooperating together,” said Marsh.
No matter what team they were on, students enjoyed taking skills learned in their school’s kitchen and applying them to a real-life scenario, where the public was invited to enjoy various cuisines.
“The kids did this. I wanted to show what kids are capable of. Given the opportunity, given the right tools, they can succeed at whatever,” said Chef E. “The kids are amazing. This event is just the coolest thing to me. It’s heartwarming. The outpouring of love for these kids, does it get better?”
