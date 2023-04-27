RACINE — The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) has officially recognized the Downtown Racine Corporation, awarding the nonprofit organization three statewide Main Street Awards.

“Powered by dedicated business people, volunteers and government officials, Wisconsin’s Main Street and Connect Communities are working hard to make our downtowns more vibrant and prosperous places,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “These thriving communities with exciting places to work, beautiful outdoor recreation opportunities and safe, affordable housing are some of our state’s best talent attraction tools.”

Wisconsin Main Street Awards

Wisconsin Main Street is a community development program administered by WEDC that targets Wisconsin’s historic commercial districts. WEDC provides technical support and training to the 34 Main Street communities to help them revitalize their business districts based on guidelines developed by the National Main Street Center.

Best Cooperative Business Marketing Award went to DRC for the Fashion Show on Monument Square – Credit: DRC

These awards were distributed as a part of the best downtown projects of 2022 at the 32nd Wisconsin Main Street Awards. The ceremony for this statewide celebration took place on April 21 at the La Crosse Center in downtown La Crosse, Wisconsin.

“The Main Street Awards offer a chance to celebrate some of our communities’ most creative downtown efforts and hopefully inspire a few new ideas,” Hughes said.

Projects that were honored include business and community development initiatives, historic preservation, community celebrations, and revitalization success stories from communities across Wisconsin.

During the fiscal year 2022, Wisconsin Main Street communities added 215 new businesses and 647 net new jobs. None of this activity would be possible without the nearly 33,000 volunteer hours that were dedicated to the Main Street effort by passionate individuals from around the state.

“Powered by dedicated business people, volunteers and government officials, Wisconsin’s Main Street and Connect Communities are working hard to make our downtowns more vibrant and prosperous places,” said Hughes. “These thriving communities with exciting places to work, beautiful outdoor recreation opportunities, and safe, affordable housing are some of our state’s best talent attraction tools.”

Downtown Racine Corporation Awards

Among the winners is Downtown Racine Corporation, taking home with three first-place honors in marketing, events, diversity, and inclusion.