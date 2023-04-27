RACINE — The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) has officially recognized the Downtown Racine Corporation, awarding the nonprofit organization three statewide Main Street Awards.
“Powered by dedicated business people, volunteers and government officials, Wisconsin’s Main Street and Connect Communities are working hard to make our downtowns more vibrant and prosperous places,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “These thriving communities with exciting places to work, beautiful outdoor recreation opportunities and safe, affordable housing are some of our state’s best talent attraction tools.”
Wisconsin Main Street Awards
Wisconsin Main Street is a community development program administered by WEDC that targets Wisconsin’s historic commercial districts. WEDC provides technical support and training to the 34 Main Street communities to help them revitalize their business districts based on guidelines developed by the National Main Street Center.
These awards were distributed as a part of the best downtown projects of 2022 at the 32nd Wisconsin Main Street Awards. The ceremony for this statewide celebration took place on April 21 at the La Crosse Center in downtown La Crosse, Wisconsin.
“The Main Street Awards offer a chance to celebrate some of our communities’ most creative downtown efforts and hopefully inspire a few new ideas,” Hughes said.
Projects that were honored include business and community development initiatives, historic preservation, community celebrations, and revitalization success stories from communities across Wisconsin.
During the fiscal year 2022, Wisconsin Main Street communities added 215 new businesses and 647 net new jobs. None of this activity would be possible without the nearly 33,000 volunteer hours that were dedicated to the Main Street effort by passionate individuals from around the state.
Downtown Racine Corporation Awards
Among the winners is Downtown Racine Corporation, taking home with three first-place honors in marketing, events, diversity, and inclusion.
“I am so proud of these state-wide awards. Party on the Pavement, which was honored as the best event in the state, has grown every year since inception, and I truly believe last year was our best., with over 15,000 in attendance. It truly was representative of all things that make Racine a great place,” said Kelly Kruse, Downtown Racine Corporation Executive Director. “And to be honored for Diversity and Inclusion is important as nearly half of our downtown business owners are minorities. We are always excited to highlight the amazing diversity of our business community.”
Best Special Event:
Party on the Pavement
Best Cooperative Business Marketing:
Fashion Show on Monument Square
Diversity & Inclusion Award:
Co-Winner: Black History Month
To note: the other Co-Winner of the Diversity & Inclusion Award went to Wausau Pride of Wausau, Wis.
“I am ecstatic at the strides we have made in Downtown Racine. Not only have we had over 60 new businesses open in the last two years, we (the DRC) also programmed over 80 event dates. To be honored on the state level in three categories is incredible. I am so grateful for the support of the WI Main Street program, my board, and incredible staff,” said Kruse.
In addition to these awards, the Executive Director was honored with a ‘Years of Service’ Award. Kelly Kruse from the Downtown Racine Corporation received an award for her five years of service.
