BURLINGTON — Burlington High School (BHS) senior Trinity Ludford has been named a 2023 Student Initiative Scholar by the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation.

According to the foundation, they aim to recognize student leadership, citizenship, school and community involvement, and academic achievement. Through the foundation, they encourage Wisconsin youth to pursue post-secondary education in a public or private, two- or four-year, college or university.

This opportunity will provide the senior at BHS with a $10,000 scholarship toward pursuing a bachelor’s degree in economics at Roosevelt University in Chicago. The ultimate goal for Ludford is to receive a Ph.D. in Economics.

This scholarship opportunity is made available to 100 Wisconsin high school graduates each year.

This year, the scholarship recognizes Ludford’s involvement in the community and at BHS.

Ludford’s involvement

Trinity Ludford plays a bass guitar in an ensemble. – Credit: Burlington School This year, Ludford has served on Burlington’s Common Council through the Teen Voice program. Additionally, she has participated in 4-H and several music ensembles through school including band, jazz band, pep band, the show choir, chamber orchestra, and pops orchestra.

“I believe community service is a very important part to make any community feel safe and well-connected. In my experience, it’s the most fun you can have to provide the most benefit to others,” says the scholarship awardee about her community involvement.