UNION GROVE — A 27-year-old man is facing nearly two decades behind bars after allegedly firing a handful of shots from an AR-15 at his mom’s ex-boyfriend when the man visited their home to retrieve his belongings.

Dominic Irizarry, of Union Grove, was charged Tuesday, April 25, in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of first-degree endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, one misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon, and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping. If convicted, he faces up to 19-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $46,000 in fines.

The criminal complaint: firing AR-15 at an individual

According to the criminal complaint, a man called police on April 23 to report Irizarry firing shots at him from an AR-15 when the man visited his ex-girlfriend’s property to retrieve his belongings from the woman’s pole barn. The man said he and the woman had recently broken up, and he had her permission to collect his things. Stock image of an AR-15

The man said that when he arrived at the property, Irizarry exited the house and told the man to leave, threatening to shoot him if he did not. The man called 911, he said, because he feared for his life, the complaint reads.

According to the criminal complaint, Irizarry went inside the pole barn and returned with the AR-15 assault rifle. The man was still on the phone with 911 when Irizarry began firing several times in the direction of the man before the man drove away.

Investigators listened to the 911 call and heard several shots, the complaint reads. When they talked to the property owner, she confirmed she and the man had broken up and he was not welcome at her residence. Five bullet casings were located in the area the man indicated.

Irizarry agreed to exit the home when police arrived but denied firing any shots. According to the criminal complaint, he said threatened the man with a bat and the bullet casings were from the evening before.

Irizarry was assigned a $10,000 cash bond and ordered to stay away from the man. He will next be in court on May 3 for his preliminary hearing.