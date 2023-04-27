Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave were part of a press conference Thursday, April 27, to announce that state lawmakers are close to a deal that would return millions of dollars to Racine County communities through state shared revenue.

This means the battle over how much tax money flows state to county and municipal coffers may see more funding for key services like fire and police protection have suffered.

Shared revenue is a system of funding that provides state money to local governments in Wisconsin. It is one of the largest sources of revenue for County and municipal governments.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Delagrave met with Gov. Tony Evers earlier this year to discuss the importance of restoring shared revenue funding so that they could fund key services, including police and fire services, and mental health services.

“We will have a greater ability to fund services that are important to the residents of Racine County,” Delagrave said during his turn at the microphone. “This is a big step in helping pay for critical needs like child protective services, mental health, drug and alcohol treatment, and making sure deputies responding to dangerous situations have the equipment they need.”

Vos and Delagrave appeared on stage with Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, and other elected officials from counties across south and central Wisconsin at the Wisconsin Center. At the center of the announcement was a deal that Delagrave described as 98% done that returns annual 10% increases to municipalities to pay for services like police, fire, and EMS and to address infrastructure like roads.

While the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County have rules that govern how they spend their money, Racine County has different parameters, Delagrave said after the press conference.

