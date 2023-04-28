2 Racine students receive larger-than-life surprise from Bucks’ Beauchamp and Racine Police Department

RACINE — This upcoming Saturday will be a day that two students from Racine Unified School District (RUSD) will never forget.

Maurice Bryant and Levar Carter will spend the day shopping, playing basketball, eating dinner, and enjoying a day with Milwaukee’s very own, MarJon Beauchamp of the Milwaukee Bucks.

This day of bonding was made possible through a partnership with the Racine Police Department’s Community Oriented Policing Unit, RUSD, and the MarJon Beauchamp Foundation. RUSD selected the two students who will attend the day with Beauchamp.

Making a connection to Racine, students

During the giveback event, Beauchamp asked a crowd of students if they had any questions.

The basketball player called on Bryant. Following, the student at Roosevelt, asked the 6′ 7″ basketball star if he could have a hug. Without a doubt, Beauchamp delivered giving the student an unforgettable hug.

While it wasn’t what Beauchamp was expecting, it was an interaction he’s cherished since. It was that moment that led the Milwaukee Bucks forward to giveback, again.

“He remembers that connection that he has with the city, and so they could have picked anybody from here, but it is clear, that was a special moment,” said Ofc. Brady.

Surprising Bryant The simple act of a hug has now led Beauchamp, with the help of the Racine Police Department, to continue making positive memories. On April 27, Ofc. Travis Brady visited Roosevelt Elementary, along with RUSD representatives and educators to surprise Bryant with an opportunity to see Beauchamp once again. Officer Brady shakes Maurice Bryant’s hand prior to sharing the exciting news that Maurice was selected as one of two students who get to spend a day with Beauchamp of the Milwaukee Bucks. – Credit: Emma Widmar

A small gathering took place and Ofc. Brady presented a larger-than-life-sized ticket to the student.

In addition, Bryant watched a video pre-recorded by Beauchamp. In the video, the NBA rookie shared his excitement for the upcoming day that they will spend together. Ofc. Brady served as the messenger and the surprise was named a success as Bryant agreed to the once-in-a-lifetime experience. Officer Brady bonds with Bryant about the interaction Beauchamp and Maurice shared in January 2023 when the NBA star visited the student’s school. – Credit: Emma Widmar Maurice Bryant lights up with joy as he listens to MarJon Beauchamp speak to him through a prerecorded video. The basketball star asked Maurice to join him for a day full of fun on Saturday. – Credit: Emma Widmar Prior to the surprise, which can be watched on the Racine County Eye’s Facebook page, Ofc. Brady explained that when confirming the plans with Maurice’s mom, Brady asked her if Maurice remembered the hug he received from Beauchamp. Bryant’s mom explained that Maurice talks about it every day.

Officer Travis Brady with the COP Unit presented a larger-than-life ticket to Maurice Bryant to spend a day with Beauchamp. – Credit: Emma Widmar The shock was in full swing following the surprise for Maurice. “I’m so excited, I’m going to go tell everybody,” said the Roosevelt student. On Saturday, Ofc. Brady, Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, Jody Bloyer of RUSD, along with the Beauchamp Foundation and Bryant, will take a marked squad car to Milwaukee.

Ofc. Brady explained that Beauchamp asked for the officers to be in full uniform. By doing so, the Racine Police Department and the Beauchamp Foundation will be able to showcase the supportive and healthy relationship that community-oriented policing unit has on communities.

Providing joy during hardship

Heading out on a day of fun to Milwaukee with the Racine crew is another student, Levar Carter.

This 12-year-old has never had the chance to meet Beauchamp, but as a Milwaukee Bucks fan, he’s eager to meet him. Carter is a student at Jerstad Algerholm K8. For the past month, according to the Racine Police Department, Levar’s mother, Lasheky “Sheky” Hill, has been missing. The search for Levar’s mom continues per RPD. Levar Carter, accompanied by Directing Principal Danny Hernandez, meets with Ofc. Brady and other staff to learn that Carter is one of two students who get to spend this upcoming Saturday with MarJon Beauchamp. – Credit: Emma Widmar

As one could imagine, the situation would weigh heavy on anyone’s heart. In an attempt to lift the student’s spirit, he was selected to spend a day with Beauchamp.

“Levar is going through a lot right now. We care deeply about kids. This is just a unique, a really, really unique, and tragic situation,” explained Danny Hernandez, Directing Principal of Jerstad. “We know Levar is going through it right now. It’s just our job when kids come through this door to love them and to take care of them, the best we can.”

Ofc. Brady shared that Levar has hope. A day with a Milwaukee Bucks player will hopefully will boost Carter’s morale even more.

Ofc. Brady presents a ticket to Levar Carter on April 27 for a day with a Milwaukee Bucks player. – Credit: Emma Widmar Officer Brady and Levar Carter smile after his surprise school visit. The student was one of two students selected to spend a day with MarJon Beauchamp. – Credit: Emma Widmar

“Being able to provide him a little joy” is what it is all about accordng to Ofc. Brady.

A video of Levar’s surprise is also available on our Facebook page.

Together, the event organizers are hopeful that Beauchamp and Levar will connect through a day together allowing Carter time to be a kid and have fun.

Levar Carter and Ofc. Brady exchange a hug after being given a special ticket to a day with Beauchamp. – Credit: Emma Widmar “When you meet Levar he’s really a special kid. Beyond the tragedy, he’s really intelligent, he’s really soft-spoken, he’s really humble, he’s really kind. He has a lot of genuine qualities for a 12-year-old kid that just stands out,” said Hernandez. “Your heart kind of bleeds even more just knowing that this is just an outstanding kid.” Beauchamp’s claim to fame to the NBA didn’t come easy; it was a journey full of adversity. He dealt with homelessness, challenges due to being of indigenous descent, moving, school changes, and even the COVID-19 pandemic. He was presented with a video from Beauchamp and special ticket to Saturdays extravaganza.

Two boys get the opportunity because of the Racine Police Department’s Community Orientated Policing unit and the Beauchamp Foundation, both of which strive to serve the local area through outreach. Learn more about the police unit online and about the foundation on Instagram.

Do you have information on Lasheky ‘Sheky’ Hill?

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Simon at 262-635-7770 or call the Racine County non-emergency line at 262-886-2300. Contact Crime Stoppers by leaving an anonymous tip at 888-636-9330, online, or by texting CRIMES (274637) with your message.

