RACINE — The man accused of striking and killing Anthony Morales in a hit-and-run accident last December has been charged.

Shawn Shelton, 42, of Racine, was charged Friday, April 28, in Racine County Circuit Court with a single felony count of hit-and-run resulting in death. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison, $100,000 in fines, or both.

Morales, 69, was staying with a friend in the 1800 block of Erie Street on Thursday, Dec. 22. He was crossing Erie Street at around 10:30 p.m. to start his van to help protect it from the sub-zero temperatures when he was struck.

Racine police detectives identified the offending vehicle in January after parts from the car were located at the scene of the accident. Pieces of a black grille helped investigators identify the make and model.

The criminal complaint: hit-and-run resulting in death

According to the criminal complaint against Shelton, investigators were called on Dec. 29 to Finishing Touch Auto Body in Caledonia for a report of a vehicle matching the description of the one police were looking for in relation to the hit-and-run incident. Someone at the shop said Shelton dropped the car off, saying he struck a dumpster.

When police examined the front of the vehicle, they found blood on the front headlight and hair on the front bumper, the complaint continues. Investigators matched the parts found at the scene with the vehicle at Finishing Touch.

Shelton reportedly spent time at The Lanes on Dec. 22, bowling three games. According to the criminal complaint, digital records from Shelton’s cell phone mapped his route on the evening in question, which coincided with surveillance video obtained from several establishments that placed Shelton at various locations from The Lanes to where he struck Morales. Shelton’s car as seen in doorbell camera footage on the night of the hit-and-run. – Credit: Racine Police Department

Shelton was assigned a $50,000 cash bond and ordered to not drive at all and to not possess or consume alcohol. He will next be in court on May 3 for his preliminary hearing.