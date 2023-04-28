RACINE, Wis. — Two women were injured following a head-on car crash that happened at 9:26 a.m. Friday, April 28 on Washington Avenue near Deane Boulevard.
An off-duty firefighter/paramedic from the Racine Fire Department and Rob Kight, a retired paramedic, started treating the drivers prior to the arrival of the firefighters.
“My truck is still stocked for a mass casualty incident after all these years,” he said.
Fire and rescue personnel from the Racine Fire Department transported the females to the emergency room at Ascension-All Saints Hospital.
Driver cited for crash
Officials with the Racine Police Department have not released the names of those involved in the crash but did mention that one of them received a citation for their involvement in the crash.
Racine Police & Fire
Donovan Hines Foundation of Exuberance Co.
The Donovan Hines Foundation of Exuberance Co. exists to bring awareness and healing to…
Stay up to date with emergency, crime, police and fire encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.