The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, April 28. This week, Racine County Eye reporter Emma Widmar discussed various community happenings around Racine County with TMJ4 anchors Carole Meekins and Ryan Jenkins.

1. Food Truck Adventure sells out Case High School’s culinary students hosted a Food Truck Adventure on April 26. The event showcased the students’ creativity while also helping the Eagles complete their senior capstone project. During the segment, Widmar shared that ahead of the event, 275 tickets were sold, making the event a sell-out. Sold Out: Case High School ‘Food Truck Adventure’ highlights culinary students Read this article

2. Black Restaurant Week Next up, the Racine Roundup encouraged viewers to participate in Black Restaurant Week. Widmar explained the importance of supporting Black-owned businesses and their positive impact on the community. A list of 15 eateries is available on the Racine County Eye. Have a spot to feature? Email emma@racinecountyeye.com to be added. Black Restaurant Week: 15 Businesses to celebrate in Racine Read this article

3. Men’s Wearhouse donates prom suit rental

Lastly, the Racine County Eye reported on Men’s Wearhouse and the generous donation of waiving the cost of suit rental for five students with disabilities. Instead of worrying about affording a suit, which Widmar let viewers know could cost as much as $250 for the night, these five students will be looking dapper and will only have to focus on having fun on the dance floor. Men’s Wearhouse wants them to have the ultimate prom experience. Men’s Wearhouse pays it forward to 5 promgoers with disabilities with free suit rentals Read this article

About the segment

Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week in our collaboration we call the Racine Roundup.

These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County. The news report will focus on providing solution-based journalism to readers and listeners in Racine County, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

