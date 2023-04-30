Based on social cognitive theory, role models can improve a student’s self-efficacy. They increase the aspirations and academic performance of a learner. A 2021 publication by the National Library of Medicine says they are a crucial motivational variable in a student’s life.

Role models influence and teach by example. Learners watch them as they do and draw inspiration. Due to the honor bestowed upon them, learners strive to be like them. As they emulate them, they get inspired to reach their full potential.

Importance of heroic role models in education

Heroic role models include teachers, parents, counselors and motivational speakers. They commit themselves to seeing college students succeed in academics.

To show them honor, university students might want to write a book or paper about them. They might do it as a class writing assignment or a hobby. It is essential to look for inspiration by reading role model literature examples. There are many inspiring hero titles for essays on GradesFixer that can help learners get ideas. Through writing, a learner can improve creativity and education.

During the high school and college phases, learners begin to achieve identity formation. The process is dynamic and a crucial development factor in adolescents. It is during this time that they start to seek and identify their heroic role models. Each hero impacts the learner’s educational development. A student may encounter different types of role models throughout their education.

When they encounter positive role models, they boost their motivation for success. Students look upon them as mentors and often have direct relationships with them. The hero offers advice freely to the learner, and they are easily accessible. They are essential in building confidence, joy, security, and motivation. Their hero impacts their mental and physical health, including academic performance.

How role models can inspire and motivate students to achieve their goals

Being a role model also means guiding learners to make choices. Positive role models do not impact negative behavior in students. Instead, they encourage them to study harder and focus on a brighter future. They inspire them to achieve their goals in different ways.

Modeling a guide to help them achieve success

Practicing what they say and being good examples

Showing resilience to overcome challenges in life

Being available to answer questions from students

Encouraging learners to push on and not give up

Characteristics of a heroic role model

Researchers describe positive role models as people full of empathy and compassion. They must practice resilience and portray a strong personality. If a student notices weaknesses in them, they might no longer emulate them. Different publications point out the characteristics of a heroic role model as follows:

Offer themselves voluntarily to serve others

They never expect to be rewarded for their service

They understand their actions come with potential risks

They are selfless, honest, and courageous

They are self-determined, brave and protective

They lead by example and are good listeners

How heroic role models can positively influence a student’s behavior and attitudes toward learning

The influence of a role model is essential to learners. When they have positive role models, they increase the probability of engaging in constructive actions. They copy their good habits and live with them for the rest of their lives. The hero functions both in formal and informal learning. Being a role model means positively impacting skills, knowledge and values.

By improving their performance, a hero can inspire a student to change their behavior. They develop a positive attitude toward learning. Positive role models set positive beliefs and goals in learners. It helps increase learner aspirations which impact academic performance. The heroes display imaginable reality, which helps learners change their attitudes and learning behavior.

How teachers can incorporate heroic figures to help improve student learning

Students include teacher role models in their lists of people they’d love to emulate. Due to pressure to complete the syllabus, a teacher might have role modeling limitations. They can create learning environments that incorporate heroes. Regardless, teacher role models remain essential in the classroom.

However, teachers need to use specific preferences for incorporating heroes in teaching. They need to find gender balance and a hero identity. They may invite a hero or heroes to talk with the students. They may use heroes as examples during teaching. These can be from history or contemporary culture.

Some teachers may select heroic movies and show them to learners. They can also choose literature about heroes and guide students in reading them. Still, they can assign them papers to write about their heroes. It is crucial in helping improve student learning.

Conclusion

Using heroic role models in learning can help improve value in education. The teacher’s choice of a hero or heroine as a role model is essential. The hero must meet the characteristics of role modeling. They need to be inspiring, motivating and living as examples to learners. The hero can be from a movie or book or a person who can physically interact with the students.