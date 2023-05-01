RACINE — A 40-year-old Racine man, who already had faced three felony charges in two separate cases, now faces nine more felonies in a third case recently filed in Racine County Circuit Court.

Jerome Williams remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a total combined cash bond of $20,000 across the three cases.

In the most recent case, Williams is charged with five felony counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine of less than 1 gram, three felony counts of delivery of Schedule I or II narcotics, and one felony count of manufacturing/delivering cocaine of more than 1 gram but less than 5 grams.

The nine felony counts carry a total possible prison term of 107 years, six months and a fine of $300,000. Williams is charged as a repeat offender on all nine counts.

Williams also is charged with two felony robbery counts in one case, which each carry a possible prison term of 15 years and a $50,000 fine.

The third case includes a felony stalking charge that carries a prison term of three years, six months and a fine of $10,000. Along with that stalking charge, Williams is charged with misdemeanor counts of intimidation of a witness, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

3 criminal complaints: drugs, robbery, stalking

1. Drug-related felony case

In June of 2021, a confidential informant told an agent with the Metro Drug Unit they could purchase cocaine from a residence on Villa Street. The agent provided the informant with money for .7 grams of cocaine, and when the informant approached a group located within 600 feet of Racine St. Catherine’s High School, he was told to speak with “Jay,” who was walking to the side of a residence on 11th Street.

The informant paid $120 to “Jay,” who later was identified as the defendant.

A second purchase happened on July 1, 2021, when the informant bought .6 grams for $120 from Williams, who was seated in a Nissan Altima in the area of 8th Street and Park Avenue. This transaction took place within 500 feet of Wisconsin Lutheran Middle School.

Four more similar transactions occurred between July 27, 2021, and July 12, 2022, the complaint states: one for .5 grams of cocaine for $100 within 500 feet of Small World Montessori School on July 27, 2021; one for .5 grams of cocaine (mixed with fentanyl) for $60 on June 28, 2022, within 600 feet of St. Catherine’s High School; one for .5 grams of cocaine (mixed with fentanyl) on June 30, 2022, for $60 within 600 feet of St. Catherine’s High School; and one for 1.3 grams of cocaine (mixed with fentanyl) on July 12, 2022, for $100 within 300 feet of West Park.

2. Robbery case

The two felony robbery charges filed against Williams stem from an incident after a two-car accident on Dec. 17, 2022.

According to the complaint, police spoke to a woman who was one of the drivers in the accident. She stated the defendant came out of a residence and used his cell phone to help the woman call for help. When the woman’s boyfriend arrived on the scene, she sat in his car to stay warm, but while she waited, the woman stated that Williams went into her car and took $660 from it without permission.

At that point, the woman’s boyfriend confronted the defendant, who started to kick and punch him. The woman stated that Williams said he was going to kill the man, then took his jacket, which contained his keys, phone and money.

The defendant then returned to an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Byrd Avenue. The complaint states that when the woman attempted to get the money back, Williams told her it belonged to him.

Police determined that one of the numbers used to call dispatch about the accident belonged to the defendant’s girlfriend. Records also showed that Williams’s girlfriend lives at the same complex identified by the two drivers in the accident as where he entered after he stole the money and assaulted the man.

3. Original charges filed: stalking, intimidation, disorderly conduct

The original case against Williams stems from two separate incidents last year.

According to the complaint, Racine Police were dispatched to Planet Fitness on Aug. 4, 2022, when they spoke to a woman who identified herself as the defendant’s ex-girlfriend. She stated she was on the treadmill when Williams tapped on her shoulder.

The woman said she was “overwhelmed and scared when she saw Williams” because he was controlling, toxic and won’t leave her alone despite her breaking up with him. When the woman called the police, Williams walked away, so she hung up the phone, but then he returned and said something to the effect of, “You’re not going out, and if you do it’s going to be with a black eye.”

At that point, the woman began to exit the gym, but he followed and told her if she did anything or told anyone to call the police, he was going to hurt her. Williams then snatched her phone, and when she told the staff to call the police, he threatened to beat them up.

As Williams began walking toward the exit, he threw the phone on the ground, the complaint states.

The felony stalking charge stemmed from two different incidents, one in April 2022, when the woman informed dispatch she was being stalked by the defendant. The woman stated they met up in the area of the 500 block of 11th Street, where she confronted him for not thanking her for a birthday present.

A confrontation ensued, and the defendant allegedly began shouting and cursing at her, pulled her shoe off and armed himself with an object that he used to dent her vehicle. He then spit at her car and kicked her in the stomach, the complaint states.

The woman also called the police on July 5, 2022, when she reported the defendant had twisted her arm and caused her pain, and then took her apartment keys. The woman also stated she had seen Williams with a firearm and fears for her safety.

Williams is due back in court on all three cases on June 9, for an 8:30 a.m. status conference.