5 Cinco De Mayo events to attend in Racine and Kenosha

Cinco de Mayo, which translates to the fifth of May, is celebrated each year on May 5 to commemorate the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla.

In the United States, this day has been adopted and turned into a celebration.

A widespread misconception is that May 5 is Mexico’s Independence Day, which is actually celebrated on Sept. 16, according to History.com.

Nonetheless, Americans take Cinco de Mayo as an opportunity to get festive. In Racine and Kenosha Counties check out where you can have fun this upcoming May 5.

1. Cinco K Mayo – 5k Event

The annual Cinco K Mayo is back starting at Jose’s Blue Sombrero, 6430 Washington Ave., on May 6.

This event will take walkers, runners, rollers, and depending on how many margaritas one has had, maybe even stumblers, too, around the Pike Creek Trail. After completing the 5K, which is timed via a chip, participants will make their way back to Jose’s Blue Sombrero. View the trail map online.

The fun can end there or it can continue with salsa, guac, and a tasty meal.

Learn more about the event and how to register for $25 online.

2. Cinco de Mayo Networking Event

Waterford Place Assisted Living & Memory Care, 808 Cornerstone Crossing in Waterford, is hosting a networking event on May 4. While Cinco de Mayo is typically celebrated on May 5, they just couldn’t wait for the fun, so they are kicking off celebrations a day early.

From 3 to 5 p.m., people are welcome to visit their facility and enjoy a taco bar and margaritas. Those attending will also receive a special gift.

RSVP to jgarwood@eencorecares.com to attend.

Cinco de Mayo is a time to learn about Mexico’s rich history and culture. – Credit: Rodnae Productions / Pexels

3. First Fridays-Cinco de Mayo

The Downtown Racine Corporation will continue another year of First Fridays. The first one of the season happens to fall on May 5, making it the perfect time to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

Throughout downtown, free nachos and margarita samples will be offered.

Free nacho samples will be available at Amos Los Tacos, Be Plush, The Maple Table, and Marci’s on Main. Free margarita samples can be found at Pub on Wisconsin, Amos Los Tacos, The Maple Table, Be Plush (N/A), and Marci’s on Main.

In addition, Cinco “5” specials will be offered and include $5 off and between 5% to 15% off throughout downtown at over 20 local retailers.

At Monument Square, at 5 p.m. there will be a special live wrestling performance by Racine Wrestling. There will be a full-size ring will be set up for this fun-filled, action-packed performance.

Live music will be playing at Brickhouse, The Ivanhoe, George’s Tavern, Marci’s on Main, Reefpoint Brew House, and Uncorkt.

A map of participating locations and specials is available online.

4. Cinco de Mayo at 1 of Us Brewing Co.

In Mount Pleasant, local business 1 of Us Brewing Co. is celebrating Cinco de Mayo while collaborating with two other local businesses.

Local band, Would You Kindly? will be performing from 5 until 8 p.m., while food will be served up by Big City BBQ. The band has a unique sound as they feature a vibrant sound by incorporating an electric violin to their blended influence of modern rock, pop and jazz music.

5. Happy Cinco de Mayo With The Angry Squirrels

Downtown Kenosha will be hopping on May 5, starting at 8:30 with Wednesday’s Child Chicago and The Angry Squirrels at 58 Below, 504 58th St. Enjoy drink specials and local talent in the lower level of the historic American Legion Building. 58 Below also has pool tables, darts, pinball and big screen TVs for watching your favorite sporting events.