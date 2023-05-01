RACINE — Open auditions will be held later this week for the Racine Theatre Guild’s upcoming production of “RENT.”

Potential cast members will vie for their spots Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, May 7, from noon to 6 p.m., at the Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. The musical requires a diverse cast of any and all ethnicities, ages 18 and older. Strong singers and performers with all levels of experience are invited to audition, according to a press release.

More information about role requirements can be found on the Racine Theatre Guild website.

Those interested in auditioning must sign up for an hour-long time slot by calling the Guild at 262-633-4218 or by signing up online. Potential cast members must bring sheet music and sing a prepared song for the audition. An accompanist will be provided; recorded accompaniment or unaccompanied singing are not permitted.

While there will be no dance element to the audition, a few of the roles do require actors with dance experience.

Audition spots are limited, and video submissions will be accepted if the time slots have been filled. With limited spots remaining, video audition submissions will also be accepted until 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. Please send them directly to Mary Leigh at sturino.mary.leigh@gmail.com.

Scripts can be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10 deposit, which will be returned when the script is returned. Rehearsals for “RENT” will begin this month, with eight performances scheduled between July 14 and 23.

About ‘RENT’

“RENT” is based in the late 1980s in Manhattan, when the bonds of friendship and chosen family face harsh reality, as a group of young artists and musicians struggle to create and survive. With the hardships of a penniless life, drug abuse, HIV/AIDS epidemic, social tension and political unrest as the backdrop, they face these challenges – and try to keep the flames of their dreams alive.

With well-loved songs such as the self-titled “Rent,” “One Song Glory,” “Out Tonight,” “La Vie Bohème,” and “Seasons of Love,” “RENT” has been a cherished story since the mid-90s by people from all across the globe.

Based loosely on Puccini’s opera, “La Boheme,” “RENT” inspires the audience to choose love over fear and to live without regret. The local production will be under the direction of Mary Leigh Sturino.

For more information, contact the Racine Theatre Guild’s Box Office at 262-633-4218.