RACINE COUNTY — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) has scheduled three state budget listening sessions here for Tuesday (May 2).
Listening sessions with Vos
The one-hour meetings will be held at:
- 3 p.m., Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington
- 5 p.m., Community State Bank, 1500 Main St., Union Grove
- 7 p.m., Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant
Vos will be available for public suggestions about the 2023-25 Wisconsin biennial budget. Vos represents the 63rd Assembly District, which includes Burlington, Union Grove, Sturtevant and Mount Pleasant.
Last week, Republicans, who control both houses of the Legislature, announced a deal that would designate 20% of the state’s sales tax collections to be sent to local municipalities (counties, cities, villages and towns). The GOP plan would also allow the City of Milwaukee to levy an additional 1% sales tax upon voter approval. Read the previous Racine County Eye story below.
Under the GOP proposal and a separate budget proposed by Gov. Tony Evers, Racine County and its municipalities could annually see an extra $30 million to $35 million in shared revenue from the state.
The Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee, made up of 11 Republicans and five Democrats, is currently preparing a state budget for consideration by the full Legislature.
Local news
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.