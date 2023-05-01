RACINE COUNTY — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) has scheduled three state budget listening sessions here for Tuesday (May 2).

Listening sessions with Vos

The one-hour meetings will be held at: 3 p.m., Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington

5 p.m., Community State Bank, 1500 Main St., Union Grove

7 p.m., Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant Vos will be available for public suggestions about the 2023-25 Wisconsin biennial budget. Vos represents the 63rd Assembly District, which includes Burlington, Union Grove, Sturtevant and Mount Pleasant. Assembly Speaker Rep. Robin Vos, R-Rochester – Credit: Wisconsin State Legislature

Last week, Republicans, who control both houses of the Legislature, announced a deal that would designate 20% of the state’s sales tax collections to be sent to local municipalities (counties, cities, villages and towns). The GOP plan would also allow the City of Milwaukee to levy an additional 1% sales tax upon voter approval. Read the previous Racine County Eye story below.

Under the GOP proposal and a separate budget proposed by Gov. Tony Evers, Racine County and its municipalities could annually see an extra $30 million to $35 million in shared revenue from the state.

The Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee, made up of 11 Republicans and five Democrats, is currently preparing a state budget for consideration by the full Legislature.