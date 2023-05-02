RACINE — Local businesses, Sporty Girl Accessories and Sew ‘n Save of Racine are coming together again to host another diaper drive.

Diapers are urgently needed for the Bethany Apartments, 806 Wisconsin Ave., a local nonprofit organization that assists survivors of domestic abuse and their families.

The collection event will take place on May 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sew ‘n Save of Racine, 3701 Durand Ave., with proceeds benefitting Bethany Apartments. This will be the second diaper drive that these businesses have hosted this year. The first diaper drive benefited the Racine Diaper Ministry. Nearly 10,000 diapers were collected at the past event. Jim Deibler, Sew ‘n Save of Racine’s owner, was made aware that the lack of diapers available at the Bethany Apartments is at a critical level. Polly the pink bus from Sporty Girl Accessories is stuffed with diapers from the first Diaper Drive in August 2022. – Credit: Megan Eastman

In conversation, the owner of Sporty Girl Accessories, Maggie Eastman, told the Racine County Eye that individuals residing at the Bethany Apartments are not always able to access the Racine Diaper Ministry. Due to the residents often fleeing a dangerous situation, they are not always equipped with the paperwork needed to utilize the Racine Diaper Ministry.

“Jim and I had seen such a good response to the last one. We thought that we should consider doing two in a year,” said Eastman. “We’ll do another one later this year for the Racine Diaper Ministry as well.”

They were prompted to jump into action quicker than anticipated, but want to help families in Racine, who are in need.

“Struggling families need help to cover this basic necessity…these basics aren’t basic…they are essential,” said Eastman.

Diaper Drive items needed

Event organizers are asking people to bring any and all diapers, including pull-ups. However, there is a special request for the following:

Diaper sizes: 4-7

Pull-up sizes: 2T-5T

Wipes

Donations for this drive will only be accepted on the day of the event at Sew ‘n Save of Racine. Donations will not be accepted at this location before or after the event. However, please contact Maggie Eastman with inquiries or questions at maggie@sportygirlaccessories.com.

“I hope they have too many of them,” she said.