RACINE COUNTY — As the warmer months are upon us in Wisconsin, a variety of festivals, fairs and events are happening in Racine County this May.

This month brings opportunities to celebrate Memorial Day, which includes a heaping amount of celebrations. Additionally, different businesses, nonprofits, and community agencies are offering fun activities throughout the county. There is truly something for everyone to enjoy this month,

Find information for upcoming festivals, a way to spend your weekend, and other fun happenings, the Racine County Eye has you covered. From date night to play dates for children, there is a slew of events for people of all interests.

Check out what festivals, fairs, markets, and events are taking place in Racine County this May.

Festivals

What?Where?When?
Bloody Mary FestRacine Zoo
2131 North Main St.
Racine, WI 53402
May 20
Burlington JamboreeBurlington Festival Park
681 Maryland Ave.
Burlington, WI 53105		May 26-29
May festivals in Racine County

Fairs/Markets

What?Where?When?
Burlington Farmers MarketWehmhoff Square
355 N Pine St.
Burlington, WI 53105		May 4
Union Grove Flea MarketRacine County Fairgrounds
19805 Durand Ave.
Union Grove, Wisconsin 53185		 May 6
Spring MarketLow Daily
700 N Pine St.
Burlington, WI 53105		May 7
Great Lakes Milager’s Farmers MarketMilaeger’s
4838 Douglas Ave.
Racine, WI 53402
May 7, 14, 21, 28
Summer Sundays Vendor Fair1 of Us Brewing Co.
8100 Washington Ave.
Mt Pleasant, WI 53406		May 28
May Fairs/Markets in Racine County

Community Events

What?Where?When?
Special Needs Resource FairWaterford Union High School
100 Field Drive (Door 19)
Waterford, WI 53185		May 2
First FridaysDowntown RacineMay 5
Emergency Diaper Drive for Bethany ApartmentsSew ‘N Save of Racine Inc
3701 Durand Ave.
Racine, WI 53405		May 6
Wine WalkDowntown RacineMay 6, 13
Plant swapSanders Park
4809 Wood Road
Mount Pleasant, WI 53403		May 13
Racine Founder’s Rotary Post PromRacine County Fairgrounds
19805 Durand Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53185		May 20
Memorial Day Remembrance CeremonyWest Lawn Memorial Park
9000 Washington Ave.
Racine, WI 53406		Memorial Day (May 29)
Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony Graceland Cemetery
Osborne Boulevard
Racine, WI 53405		Memorial Day (May 29)
May community events in Racine County

The Arts

What?Where?When?
Paint N Peck Eco-Justice Center
7133 Michna Road
Racine, WI 53402		May 7
Knit and Crochet ClinicRichard Bong State Recreation Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139		May 6
THE PASSIONS PROJECT | Racial & Social Justice Racine Gallery NightThe Branch at 1501
1501 Washington Ave.
Racine, WI 53403		May 11
Ti Sento Trunk Show & Pieces of Tara Gallery ShowPlumb Gold
322 Main St.
Racine, WI 53403		May 12
Spring Flower WatercolorsRichard Bong State Recreation Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139		May 17
Spoon Spinner CraftRichard Bong State Recreation Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139		May 20
Masterworks – Pictures of SoundMemorial Hall
72 7th St.
Racine, WI 53403		May 21
Sip N Paint in the vineyardSpirits of Norway Vineyard
22200 West 6 Mile Road
Norway, WI 53126		May 21
RAM’s Wustum MuseumRAM’s Wustum Museum
2519 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI 53404		Ongoing classes and events
Racine Public LibraryRacine Public Library
75 7th St.
Racine, WI 53403		Ongoing events
The Arts in Racine County

Family-friendly events

What?Where?When?
Gigantic Used Book SaleCVS
1122 West Blvd.
Racine, WI 53405		May 3-6, 11-13
Chess ClubRacine Public Library
75 7th St.
Racine, WI 53403		May 3, 17, 31
Drum CircleRiver Bend Nature Center
3600 N. Green Bay Road
Racine, WI 53404		May 5
Solar Observing Richard Bong State Recreation Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139		May 6
Cinco K MayoJose’s Blue Sombrero – Racine
6430 Washington Ave.
Mount Pleasant, WI 53406		May 6
Live Snake EncounterRichard Bong State Recreation Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139		May 6, 13
Knee High Naturalist: Fantastic FlowersRichard Bong State Recreation Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139		May 11
Kids’ Night Out!Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus
8900 16th Street
Mount Pleasant, WI 53177		May 12
Terrific TurtlesRichard Bong State Recreation Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139		May 13
The Root River Paddle ChallengeLinwood Park
7430 5 Mile Road
Caledonia, WI 53126		May 13
Caledonia Historical Society Spring Fling7330 5 Mile Road
Racine, WI 53402		May 21
Kringle Krush 5K/10KRiverside Park
517 Congress Street
Burlington, WI 53105
May 28
Family-friendly events in Racine County

Have an event that didn’t make the list? Email emma@racinecountyeye.com to be featured in our monthly festivals, fairs and events.

