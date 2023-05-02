RACINE COUNTY — As the warmer months are upon us in Wisconsin, a variety of festivals, fairs and events are happening in Racine County this May.
This month brings opportunities to celebrate Memorial Day, which includes a heaping amount of celebrations. Additionally, different businesses, nonprofits, and community agencies are offering fun activities throughout the county. There is truly something for everyone to enjoy this month,
Find information for upcoming festivals, a way to spend your weekend, and other fun happenings, the Racine County Eye has you covered. From date night to play dates for children, there is a slew of events for people of all interests.
Check out what festivals, fairs, markets, and events are taking place in Racine County this May.
Festivals
|What?
|Where?
|When?
|Bloody Mary Fest
|Racine Zoo
2131 North Main St.
Racine, WI 53402
|May 20
|Burlington Jamboree
|Burlington Festival Park
681 Maryland Ave.
Burlington, WI 53105
|May 26-29
Fairs/Markets
|What?
|Where?
|When?
|Burlington Farmers Market
|Wehmhoff Square
355 N Pine St.
Burlington, WI 53105
|May 4
|Union Grove Flea Market
|Racine County Fairgrounds
19805 Durand Ave.
Union Grove, Wisconsin 53185
|May 6
|Spring Market
|Low Daily
700 N Pine St.
Burlington, WI 53105
|May 7
|Great Lakes Milager’s Farmers Market
|Milaeger’s
4838 Douglas Ave.
Racine, WI 53402
May 7, 14, 21, 28
|Summer Sundays Vendor Fair
|1 of Us Brewing Co.
8100 Washington Ave.
Mt Pleasant, WI 53406
|May 28
Community Events
|What?
|Where?
|When?
|Special Needs Resource Fair
|Waterford Union High School
100 Field Drive (Door 19)
Waterford, WI 53185
|May 2
|First Fridays
|Downtown Racine
|May 5
|Emergency Diaper Drive for Bethany Apartments
|Sew ‘N Save of Racine Inc
3701 Durand Ave.
Racine, WI 53405
|May 6
|Wine Walk
|Downtown Racine
|May 6, 13
|Plant swap
|Sanders Park
4809 Wood Road
Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
|May 13
|Racine Founder’s Rotary Post Prom
|Racine County Fairgrounds
19805 Durand Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53185
|May 20
|Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony
|West Lawn Memorial Park
9000 Washington Ave.
Racine, WI 53406
|Memorial Day (May 29)
|Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony
|Graceland Cemetery
Osborne Boulevard
Racine, WI 53405
|Memorial Day (May 29)
The Arts
|What?
|Where?
|When?
|Paint N Peck
|Eco-Justice Center
7133 Michna Road
Racine, WI 53402
|May 7
|Knit and Crochet Clinic
|Richard Bong State Recreation Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139
|May 6
|THE PASSIONS PROJECT | Racial & Social Justice Racine Gallery Night
|The Branch at 1501
1501 Washington Ave.
Racine, WI 53403
|May 11
|Ti Sento Trunk Show & Pieces of Tara Gallery Show
|Plumb Gold
322 Main St.
Racine, WI 53403
|May 12
|Spring Flower Watercolors
|Richard Bong State Recreation Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139
|May 17
|Spoon Spinner Craft
|Richard Bong State Recreation Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139
|May 20
|Masterworks – Pictures of Sound
|Memorial Hall
72 7th St.
Racine, WI 53403
|May 21
|Sip N Paint in the vineyard
|Spirits of Norway Vineyard
22200 West 6 Mile Road
Norway, WI 53126
|May 21
|RAM’s Wustum Museum
|RAM’s Wustum Museum
2519 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI 53404
|Ongoing classes and events
|Racine Public Library
|Racine Public Library
75 7th St.
Racine, WI 53403
|Ongoing events
Family-friendly events
|What?
|Where?
|When?
|Gigantic Used Book Sale
|CVS
1122 West Blvd.
Racine, WI 53405
|May 3-6, 11-13
|Chess Club
|Racine Public Library
75 7th St.
Racine, WI 53403
|May 3, 17, 31
|Drum Circle
|River Bend Nature Center
3600 N. Green Bay Road
Racine, WI 53404
|May 5
|Solar Observing
|Richard Bong State Recreation Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139
|May 6
|Cinco K Mayo
|Jose’s Blue Sombrero – Racine
6430 Washington Ave.
Mount Pleasant, WI 53406
|May 6
|Live Snake Encounter
|Richard Bong State Recreation Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139
|May 6, 13
|Knee High Naturalist: Fantastic Flowers
|Richard Bong State Recreation Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139
|May 11
|Kids’ Night Out!
|Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus
8900 16th Street
Mount Pleasant, WI 53177
|May 12
|Terrific Turtles
|Richard Bong State Recreation Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139
|May 13
|The Root River Paddle Challenge
|Linwood Park
7430 5 Mile Road
Caledonia, WI 53126
|May 13
|Caledonia Historical Society Spring Fling
|7330 5 Mile Road
Racine, WI 53402
|May 21
|Kringle Krush 5K/10K
|Riverside Park
517 Congress Street
Burlington, WI 53105
|May 28
