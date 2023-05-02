RACINE COUNTY — As the warmer months are upon us in Wisconsin, a variety of festivals, fairs and events are happening in Racine County this May.

This month brings opportunities to celebrate Memorial Day, which includes a heaping amount of celebrations. Additionally, different businesses, nonprofits, and community agencies are offering fun activities throughout the county. There is truly something for everyone to enjoy this month,

Find information for upcoming festivals, a way to spend your weekend, and other fun happenings, the Racine County Eye has you covered. From date night to play dates for children, there is a slew of events for people of all interests.

Check out what festivals, fairs, markets, and events are taking place in Racine County this May.

Festivals

What? Where? When? Bloody Mary Fest Racine Zoo

2131 North Main St.

Racine, WI 53402

May 20 Burlington Jamboree Burlington Festival Park

681 Maryland Ave.

Burlington, WI 53105 May 26-29 May festivals in Racine County

Fairs/Markets

Community Events

The Arts

Family-friendly events

Have an event that didn’t make the list? Email emma@racinecountyeye.com to be featured in our monthly festivals, fairs and events.