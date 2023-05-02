RACINE —The annual Racine Unified Student Art Exhibition at RAM’s Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, is back again.
The art museum hosted an opening reception on April 30. During the event, attendees perused artwork crafted by local area school children while listening to live music performed by student musicians from RUSD.
Student Art Exhibition run dates
The show officially begins its run starting on May 3; the last day to see the show is May 27.
The artwork in the show has been curated by RUSD’s art faculty.
“The exhibition demonstrates the excellence achieved by students and their teachers,” says RAM’s website.
More information about RUSD can be found on their website. To learn about the exhibitions and classes available at RAM, visit their website.
