BURLINGTON — After Burlington High School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) competed at the State Leadership Conference on April 17-18 in Green Bay, three students secured placement to advance to the National Leadership Conference in Atlanta, Ga. in June 2023.

A total of 18 students participated in the state competition. The state conference goes beyond the competition to offer workshops and tours to increase business knowledge.

Back row: Olivia Rombak, Hayden Kendall, Micah Daubner, Dylan Marchese, Ben Vanlysal, Emily Fischlewitz, and Vincent Nemath . Front row: Giovanni Grippe, Drew Weis and Murphy Diggins. – Credit: BHS

FBLA at BHS

FBLA is a career and technical student organization that provides leadership and professional development.

FBLA students use what they learn to support others as exemplified by giving mock interviews to younger students at Dyer Elementary, helping with BizTown, and leading a toilet paper drive to gather donations for Housing First MKE.

FBLA members advancing

The following BHS students will advance due to their top four of their event: Ethan Pedersen, Adam Pieters and Chris Naber; second place in Community Service Project

Drew Weis and Murphy Diggins; fourth place in Network Design

Caleb Weis; fourth place in Organizational Leadership Student Reflections BHS’s FBLA President Caleb Weis, who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in the fall, said that the experience in FBLA has reinforced his decision to study Business Administration. According to the student, FBLA has provided him with an outlet that improves his leadership abilities within a professional environment. Ethan Pedersen said that he enjoys “being able to compete with friends and gain business experience.” Pedersen joined his friends, Adam Pieters and Chris Naber, to plan Dodging for Dogs, a dodgeball tournament to raise money to sponsor three training dogs to help veterans. Adam Pieters took second place in Community Service Project with collaborators Pedersen and Chris Naber (not pictured). – Credit: BHS Caleb Weis took fourth place in Organizational Leadership. – Credit: BHS

Elizabeth Glisch, the Business Education teacher and FBLA Advisor at BHS has witnessed students’ hard work paying off.

“Students work throughout the school year to prepare and are excited to compete at the state and

national levels,” she said.

Other State Placements

In addition to the students advancing to nationals, several students from the BHS team placed at state:

Vincent Nemath, sixth place in Business Law

Brady Weis, sixth place in Introduction to FBLA

Dylan Marchese, Micah Daubner, and Hayden Kendall; seventh place in Management Information Systems

Makayla Miller, eighth place in Help Desk