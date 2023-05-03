RACINE, WI — A convicted felon was arrested on Monday, May 1, after he threatened to kill people while having a mental breakdown.

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office charged Joshua Brandies, 34, with one count of felony possession of a firearm by a felon. If convicted of the charge, Brandies faces up to 10 years in prison and/or fines of up to $25,000. Joshua Brandies – Credit: Racine County Jail

The criminal complaint: Man calls relative saying he was the devil

According to the criminal complaint, Brandies called a relative and told him he was the devil and needed to kill people. The relative convinced Brandies to hand over his rifle, and the relative called the police.

Officials with the Racine County Joint Dispatch Center reported that about 20 minutes before being called to the residence, they received a shots fired call within a block of the home.

When officers with the Racine Police Department arrived at 1615 Phillips Ave., they found a second rifle in plain view on the dining room table in the upper portion of the residence. The resident of that portion of the home told officers he did not own any firearms and had no idea why one would be on his table.

Mental health issues

Brandies’ relative told police that Brandies has a history of mental health issues and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. He also said Brandies has been off his medication for several months and that his mental health has declined. The relative said he is concerned for Brandies’ safety and the safety of others.

He is being held in the Racine County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 10.

Prior felony conviction

Brandies was convicted of felony first-degree reckless injury in Racine County Circuit Court on March 27, 2009. The conviction stemmed from an incident in which Brandies shot and injured a man during a fight.

He was sentenced to five years in prison but released on parole after serving three years. He was discharged from parole in 2015.

The dangers of gun violence

This case is a reminder of the dangers of gun violence. Gun violence is a serious problem in the United States, and taking steps to prevent it is crucial.

If you are concerned about someone threatening to harm themselves or others, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. You can also call 911 if you believe someone is in immediate danger.

It is important to remember that you are not alone. There are people who care about you and want to help. Please reach out for help if you need it.