RACINE COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has begun a $6.5 million resurfacing project on Wisconsin State Highway 20 in Racine County.

The project will resurface approximately 7.9 miles from WIS 36 in Waterford to US 45 southbound near Yorkville.

“This project is an important investment in our state’s transportation system,” said Governor Tony Evers. “The resurfacing of WIS 20 will improve the ride quality for motorists and make the road safer for everyone.”

Work begins on Wisconsin State Highway 20 project

Work began on Monday, May 1, and is scheduled to be completed in early fall 2023, weather permitting. During construction, Wisconsin State Highway 20 will be closed to through traffic (traffic without a destination within the work zone). Access to local residences and businesses will be maintained.

Wisconsin State Highway 20 detours

A detour will be in place for traffic. Drivers traveling westbound on Wisconsin State Highway 20 will detour onto WIS 36/WIS 83, to WIS 11, and to US 45 northbound. Drivers traveling eastbound on WIS 20 will detour onto US 45 northbound, to I-41, to WIS 100, and to US 45 southbound.

Who is doing the work?

Musson Brothers Inc. is the prime contractor for the project. The project is funded by the federal government, the state of Wisconsin, and local municipalities.

“We appreciate the patience of motorists as we complete this important project,” said WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson. “We will work closely with the contractor to minimize disruption and get the job done as quickly and safely as possible.”

Why is the project needed?

The project will improve the ride quality of WIS 20 by resurfacing the roadway. The project will also replace culvert pipes and add high friction surface treatment to the horizontal curve at County D (Washington Avenue). A new roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of WIS 20 and US 45 northbound (Raynor Avenue), according to the press release.

Project is part of a larger investment

The resurfacing project is part of WisDOT’s ongoing efforts to improve the state’s transportation system. In the past five years, WisDOT has invested more than $10 billion in transportation projects, including road construction, bridge repairs and public transit.