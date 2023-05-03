2023-25 Budget listening session with Vos, Wanggaard 

Listening session in Mount Pleasant
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (center) and Sen. Van Wanggaard (left) take questions from audience members during a listening session at Mount Pleasant Village Hall Tuesday evening. About 25 people discussed the pending 2023-25 state budget and a number of other state government issues with the two Racine County legislators. The Racine County Eye will have updates to this story.
